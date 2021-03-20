Were married. How can we maximize social security benefits?





Q. I will be 62 next month. My husband is 68 years old and was born in 1952. I am currently working but I want to retire soon. My benefit would be $ 1,700. Right now, he’s eligible for $ 2,700 from Social Security. What would I be eligible for? What is the best strategy? Married A. It depends. There are several things to consider when seeking to maximize social security benefits for a married couple. Your full retirement age (FRA) would be 67, said Jody DAgostini, certified financial planner at Equitable Advisors / The Falcon Financial Group in Morristown. Every year you do not delay in taking your advantage, you’ll get an 8% increase, she says, so your benefits could improve by 40% in the meantime. If you have other resources or assets that you can access, waiting can make sense, she said. If your health is good and you have a long lifespan in your family, then you can live to be 90 years or more. The additional monthly benefit would be a lifetime reward. The maximum spouse’s benefit you could receive would be 50% of your husbands FRA, which he has already passed. That amount would be $ 1,350 per month, she said. Because your benefit is higher, that would not be an option. If that fits in with your financial plan, it makes sense to delay higher earner allowances, DAgostini said. If your husband passed away before you, you would come to his own superior benefit, which if he waited until 70 would be 16% higher than today, she said. Most couples use a “division strategy where they claim at different ages.” The rules for social security spousal benefits changed in 2015, DAgostini said. Unless you are 62 on December 31, 2015, an older, more lucrative option is no longer available. Your husband could have “ filed and suspended her benefit, allowing you to take half of her benefit and let your benefit continue to accumulate until age 70 and then move on to that, she said. Now the only way for you to claim his benefit is to make a declaration to him, which is probably not recommended. You could collect on your own benefit, but again, you need to consider your overall financial plan to determine if that makes sense, DAgostini said. It’s often recommended to wait until you are at least full retirement age if you’re financially able to do so, she said. Send your questions to [email protected]. Karin Price Mueller writes on Bamboo column for NJ Advance Media and is the founder of NJMoneyHelp.com. Follow NJMoneyHelp on Twitter @NJMoneyHelp. Find NJMoneyHelp on Facebook. Register for NJMoneyHelp.coms weekly electronic newsletter.







