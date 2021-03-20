Connect with us

Business

Brazilian Stock Exchange Approves Two New Crypto ETFs in Latin America

Avatar

Published

37 mins ago

on

By


The Brazilian Securities Commission, or CVM, approved two cryptocurrency ETFs this week 100% Bitcoin and the other made up of five cryptocurrencies, in addition to Bitcoin (BTC).

For QR Asset Management, manager of the Bitcoin ETF only, the product couldaccelerate the launch of a similar product in the United States, since the CVM, as well as the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, are part of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, or IOSCO.

Both ETFs will trade on the Brazilian Stock Exchange, or B3. According to Brazil Journal, two of the country’s main banks, Ita and BTG Pactual, have already said they offer Hashdex ETF to their clients.

The QR ETF will trade on the B3 with the ticker QBTC11, while that of Hashdex will have HASH11 as the ticker. Trading in the HASH11 ETF is expected to start this month, while the QBTC11 ETF is expected to start in Q2 2021.

In the case of the QR ETF, the index used to calculate the price of Bitcoin will be the Chicago Commodities Exchange.

Fernando Carvalho, CEO of QR Capital, the holding company of QR Asset, sees this move as an important step for innovation in the Brazilian capital market. In internal communication with Cointelegraph, he said:

Our ETF, which will trade with the symbol QBTC11, is a milestone in the Brazilian market. The asset ends up acting as a double hedge because it is a digital product and at the same time it is traded in dollars in the global market. Its price is not tied to other asset classes, which means that it is increasingly adopted by large managers and investors in diversified portfolios.

Hashdex ETF will replicate the Nasdaq Crypto Index (NCI), an index developed by Nasdaq and Hashdex. In September 2020, the Brazilian Hashdex obtained approval from the Bermuda regulator and, together with the Nasdaq, approved the world’s first Bitcoin ETF, the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index ETF.

Beyond Brazil, the only other country to approve its own Bitcoin ETFs is Canada.

NCI consists of six cryptocurrencies: Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), Stellar (XLM), Litecoin (LTC), Bitcoin Cash (BCH) and Chainlink (LINK), and is rebalanced quarterly.

Custody of Hashdex’s assets is held by companies such as BitGo, Coinbase, Fidelity, and Gemini, all of which are traded and regulated in the United States.