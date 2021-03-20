SLC companies will need masks after statewide mandate expires

SALT LAKE CITY Despite the expiration of the statewide mask mandate, April 10 will not mark the end of wearing masks in Utah.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined several companies on Friday to announce that masks will be mandatory in many establishments, even after the term ends.

The companies included Harmon’s, Publik Coffee, Santo Taco, and Break Bread Barber Co.

It is still undecided whether Salt Lake City or Salt Lake County will adopt a mask mandate after April 10, but these companies are moving forward with their own demands.

Even from the outside, Santo Taco at Rose Park has a fun, colorful and lively vibe.

Bright turquoise words on the windows greet customers, with rows of papel picado banners hanging inside overhead.

Lately, restaurants like Santo Taco have been scorching to announce that the vaccine rollout is going full steam ahead for all ages 16 and up.

“Just saw that! It’s awesome,” cook Carmelo Briones said of the fact that food service workers can get vaccinated soon.

Some of the 17-year-old colleagues are already vaccinated, but he was unable to get vaccinated.

“Some of us are not vaccinated and we need the mask,” he said. “I never take my mask off at work. It’s not my thing.”

Although Briones plans to make an appointment for the vaccination as soon as he can, he knows he will not be fully vaccinated until April 10.

For this reason, the statewide lifting of the mask’s warrant that day is worrying for Santo Taco owner Alfonso Brito.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Brito said half of his employees were still not vaccinated.

While supporting local businesses is important, he said, so is the safety of the community.

“We support the use of masks until the state is all vaccinated,” Brito said.

Harmon’s chairman and CEO Mark Jensen told the crowd at the press conference that 80% of their associates had not been vaccinated.

“We believe, however, that it will take another eight weeks for all of our associates to be fully immunized to be safe,” Jensen said.

A mask is a small price to pay to start a business, he said.

Missy Greis, the owner of Publik Coffee, then spoke, saying only 10 employees will be fully vaccinated by April 10. They will continue to practice current protocol and safety guidelines, she explained.

Mayor Erin Mendenhall said this is data on dates.

“We still need to be careful,” Mendenhall said. “Even though our COVID-19 numbers have dropped and continue to drop significantly over the past few months, wearing a mask is still vital. We are not finished.

She is not yet sure whether they will adopt a city-wide mask mandate after April 10. Mendenhall said they were still looking for a three-week delay before the decision point. For April 10, that means next week they will start looking at the data.

They hope to see a drop in cases, she said. They will also look at vaccination figures, especially in areas of the city hardest hit by COVID-19.

Salt Lake County also told FOX 13 it was too early to decide on a county-wide mandate.

Nicholas Rupp, of the Salt Lake County Department of Health, said on Friday that the state of Utah is vaccinating 30,000 people a day, with the potential to vaccinate more than half a million people by the 10th. April.

“So, in early April, we will be assessing vaccination rates, case rates, hospitalizations and other metrics to determine what measures might be needed to protect public health in Salt Lake County,” he wrote.

That said, Rupp added that they still recommend masks after the vaccination. He said masks will be essential until we achieve herd immunity and children can be vaccinated.

Next to Santo Taco, Break Bread Barber Company owner Ricky Arriola said he was happy to see the progress Utah is making during the pandemic. He said they would continue to do their part, making sure all staff and customers are fully masked in the store.

“We cannot do this alone,” he said. “It takes everyone in the community.”