Alaska cruise cancellations pile up even as lines plan to return to North America this summer





Cruises return to North America in June, but the news is not as good for Alaska as it sounds.

https://www.krbd.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/19CruiseUpdate.mp3 Celebrity Cruises and parent company Royal Caribbean announced Friday that cruises to North America would resume in June. This is good news for an industry that has been sidelined in the Western Hemisphere for over a year. But that’s not good news for Alaska. Cruises are still effectively banned in the United States – the federal Centers for Disease Control has yet to issue the necessary rules for cruise lines to resume their stops at U.S. ports. And cancellations are starting to take a bite out of the heart of the Alaskan cruise season. Princess, Holland America and Disney each canceled cruises from Seattle until the end of June. Norwegian halted cruises around the world until the end of June. None of them take online reservations for nearly all of Alaska’s 2021 seasons – the one exception is a trans-Pacific trip scheduled for October. This is in part due to the decision of the Canadian authorities to nationwide cruise ship bar until early next year. Federal law requires foreign-flagged ships – including all major cruise ships that sail to Alaska – to make an international stopover on national routes. Senator Lisa Murkowski said the State Congress delegation is working to overcome this major hurdle. Legislation who would renounce federal law requiring a stop overseas so far did not take steam. But Murkowski says it’s only part of the effort – she says the delegation is also pushing both the Biden administration and the Canadian government to allow the season to move forward. “So you have a legislative track, you have an administrative track, you have a personal persuasion track – where indeed, as a delegation, we raise this issue with whoever wants to listen to us and work with us,” Murkowski told the office. of Alaskan energy. week. State legislators are also advance a resolution calling for a waiver of the Passenger Services Act, the law which imposes a stop abroad. But the clock is ticking. The CEO of the Norwegians recently told investors it would take around 90 days to go from layup to sailing again. Ketchikan local officials and business owners aren’t betting on a 2021 season. Ketchikans City Council voted to fire two city workers on Thursday after local officials said another near-zero cruise season would cost nearly $ 9 million in lost tax and royalty revenue. And consultancy firm Bermello, Ajamil and Partners published a bulletin this week predicting that cruise ships will not return to Alaskan ports until April 2022, at the earliest. While US and Canadian authorities seem reluctant to allow the resumption of cruises, Celebrity, Royal Caribbean and another cruise line, Crystal, are starting the summer on the Caribbean islands outside of US jurisdiction. The celebrity will sail of the island of Saint-Martin on the Millenium – which normally sails to Alaska during the summer. Crystal and Royal Caribbean will depart from the Bahamas. All three lines will require adult guests to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. This story was produced as part of a collaboration between KRBD and the Alaska Energy Bureau.

