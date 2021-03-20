Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $ 250 Million Initial Public Offering





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced the closing of its initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at $ 10.00 per unit. The Units are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) under the symbol “ATHN.U”. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of the company and one-third of a warrant, each entire warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share of the company at the price exercise of $ 11.50 per share. The Company is a blank check company the commercial purpose of which is to effect a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies, which we call our initial business combination. While the Company may pursue an initial goal of business combination in any industry, it currently intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies, directly to the consumer and fintech sectors. The company is headed by Isabelle Freidheim, Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Phyllis Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer. Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (“Citigroup”) acted as sole bookrunner and representative of the Underwriters and CastleOak Securities, LP and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC acted as co-managers of the Offer. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,750,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. This offer was made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Citigroup, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by telephone at ( 800) 831-9146. A registration statement relating to these securities has been declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of any state or jurisdiction. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements”, including with respect to the initial public offering and the intended use of the net proceeds. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the prospectus for the Company’s offering. filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

