Greensill collapse shows company had big tech gap

Lex Greensill promoted his business as the future of finance, citing technology superior to rivals on Wall Street that allowed him to lend at extremely low rates based on real-time information.

But former Greensill Capital employees, as well as others familiar with its computer systems, paint a very different picture of the lender’s technological capabilities.

Rather than assessing the risks of its business through proprietary technological innovations, much of the work has been done on spreadsheets or other core programs. New projects weren’t always successful and, even towards the end, the company struggled to find a partner to fill the void in its technological capabilities.

The inner workings of the company have been in the spotlight after its collapse this month, and the descriptions raise new questions about how it went from startup to tech unicorn to an estimated valuation of 7. billion dollars at one point. Along the way, its Australian founder attracted investors such as SoftBank Group Corp., had former UK Prime Minister David Cameron as an advisor, and forged lucrative ties with Credit Suisse Group AG.

The building housing the headquarters of Greensill Capital in London. Photographer: Hollie Adams / Bloomberg / Bloomberg

This story is based on conversations with people involved in Greensill and familiar with its operations, who spoke on condition of anonymity, as well as filings and court documents.

A key example of Greensill’s hype was its reliance on technology partner Taulia Inc., which provided a platform to connect with companies using supply chain finance.

As Greensill entered the collapse, Taulia secure financing from banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., allowing it to continue to serve businesses that previously relied on Greensill. This terminated plans by Apollo-backed Athene Holdings Ltd. to purchase Greensill’s computer systems and intellectual property.

The fact that Athene is gone is indicative of the low value of Greensill’s technology. Even during negotiations, Athene was prepared to pay only $ 60 million.

According to a person close to the company, there was a telling moment as the crisis escalated. In the week before its collapse, the lender’s staff approached a fintech rival, admitting that Greensill had little technology and asking if the competitor could become a service provider for the company. Due to the collapse of Greensill, these conversations never progressed. Administrators because Greensill declined to comment for this story.

The fallout from Greensill

Greensill Capital has filed for insolvency

Greensill Bank to close

Swiss credit frozen funds related to Greensill deal with defaults demoted a top executive

GFG Alliance received cash bite

SoftBank noted the value of investment in Greensill

Tokio Marine Holdings Inc., which has purchased insurance for Greensill, faces greater exposure than expected

Some of what Greensill did required very little advanced software, especially supply chain finance, the company he talked about the most. Funding invoices is a straightforward process, involving purchasing the promise of future payment with a discount, so that you can receive full payment later. The most complicated technology was the interface between companies and fund providers, much of which was handled by partner Taulia Inc. and other third-party providers.

Lex greensill Source: Greensill

US lawsuit sheds light on Greensill’s unusual methods

But Greensill had another business called “Future Accounts Receivable Funding.”

He announced the offer in his UK Pharmacies Prepayment Program, in which he provided unsecured loans to small chemists at extremely low rates. Similar facilities have been provided to Bluestone Resources Ltd., Softbank’s holding companies and its largest customer, GFG Alliance of Sanjeev Gupta.

What Greensill said he could do was examine past payments and, using complex algorithms, determine future receivables and lend against sales that had not yet taken place. While this is a riskier form of loan, Greensill said the systems are very accurate and he may charge lower rates than might otherwise be offered. Many of them were then sold to funds managed by Credit Suisse.

Technological capabilities were one of the main reasons Greensill could compete with financial giants such as Citigroup Inc. and HSBC Holdings Plc, he said.

But all Bloomberg News staff have spoken out to deny that they could have predicted future payments accurately. Fluctuations in the price of some of the products sold, such as steel, have made this task almost impossible, some people said.

Over the past year, he had made a concerted effort to replace outdated technology, hiring London-based technology consultancy Equal Experts. But Equal Experts withdrew from the project early, frustrated that they couldn’t come up with ideas freely without being shot down, people familiar with the matter said. Equal Experts did not respond to requests for comment.

Greensill said he was “changing finance to change the world”. But even though it had made strides in machine learning and AI, those efforts were still in their infancy.> Much of the business was still running basic spreadsheets, even at the end.