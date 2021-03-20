Ready Capital Corporation and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Announce Completion of Merger

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) (Ready Capital or the Company) and Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation (NYSE: ANH) (Anworth) jointly announced today that they have completed the previously announced merger pursuant to the terms of the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated December 6, 2020, by and between Ready Capital, Anworth and RC Merger Subsidiary, LLC, a Delaware limited liability company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ready Capital (the Merger Agreement). At the close of trading on March 19, 2021, Anworth ceased to be publicly traded and its common stock and preferred stock were suspended on the New York Stock Exchange. The combined company will operate under the name Ready Capital Corporation and will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RC.

Each outstanding common share, with a par value of $ 0.01 per share, of Anworth (Anworth Common Stock) (other than shares held by Ready Capital or Merger Sub or any wholly owned subsidiary of Ready Capital, Merger Sub or Anworth, which were automatically canceled and retired and ceased to exist) was converted into the right to receive from Ready Capital (i) 0.1688 newly issued common shares, with a par value of $ 0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital (the common share of Ready Capital) plus (ii) $ 0.61 in cash. No fractional common shares of Ready Capital have been issued in connection with the merger, and the value of any fraction of interest to which a former holder of Anworth common shares is otherwise entitled will be paid in cash. .

In addition, at the time of the Amalgamation, (i) each outstanding 8.625% Cumulative Preferred Share Series A, with a par value of $ 0.01 per share, of Anworth was converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of the new 8.625% series. Cumulative Preference Shares B, par value $ 0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital, (ii) each outstanding share of 6.25% cumulative convertible preference shares Series B, par value $ 0.01 per share, d ‘Anworth was converted into the right to receive one newly issued share of newly designated 6.25% Cumulative Convertible Preferred Share Series C, par value of $ 0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital, and (iii) each share outstanding cumulative redeemable 7.625% series C preferred shares, par value of $ 0.01 per share, of Anworth the right to receive one newly issued share of newly designated 7.625% cumulative redeemable preferred shares series D , with a par value of $ 0.0001 per share, of Ready Capital.

Pursuant to the Merger Agreement, the size of the board of directors of Ready Capitals was increased by one member at the close of the merger, and Dominique Mielle, independent director of Anworth, was appointed to the board of directors by Ready Capitals.

Completion of the merger with Anworth will better position us to continue to grow and improve operational profitability and costs to make Ready Capital a leading real estate investment company with a diversified platform, said Thomas Capasse, President and CEO of Ready Capital.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safety sphere provided by the same. These forward-looking statements are based on Ready Capital’s current assumptions, expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Ready Capital can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be accurate. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by expressions such as will, expect, anticipate, forecast, forecast, estimate or other words or expressions of similar importance. It is not certain whether any of the events predicted by the forward-looking statements will or will occur, or if any of them occur, what impact they will have on the results of operations and the financial condition of the Company. the company resulting from the merger. There are a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the parties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements included herein, including, but not limited to : risks associated with disruption of management’s attention to ongoing business operations due to the merger; the risk that the merger will adversely affect the results of operations and the businesses of the combined companies generally; the outcome of any legal proceedings relating to the merger; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business and operations, financial condition, results of operations and liquidity and capital resources of Ready Capital; market conditions for mortgage investments; changes in interest rates; changes in the yield curve; changes in prepayment rates; the availability and conditions of funding; market conditions; general economic conditions; the ability to retain key personnel; and legislative and regulatory changes that could affect the business of Ready Capital. All of these factors are difficult to predict, including the risks set out in the Ready Capitals Joint Proxy / Prospectus Statement filed with the SEC on February 9, 2021 and the Ready Capitals and Anworths Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form. 10-Q, and the current reports on Form 8-K which are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Ready Capital assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

About Ready Capital Corporation

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC) is a multi-strategy real estate finance company that creates, acquires, finances and provides small to mid-scale commercial loans. Ready Capital specializes in back-to-back commercial real estate loans, including multi-family business, investor and SBA 7 (a) bridging loans. Based in New York, New York, Ready Capital employs more than 500 credit professionals nationwide. The company is managed and advised externally by Waterfall Asset Management, LLC.

Advisers

Alston & Bird LLP acted as legal advisor and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC acted as financial advisor to Ready Capital. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal advisor and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial advisor to Anworth.