Zomato IPO, Zomato IPO date, Zomato IPO price, Zomato share price, list of Zomato investors, Zomato company investors





Image source: PTI (FILE) Zomato to file IPO application in April Zomato IPO: Restaurant aggregator and food delivery startup Zomato plans to file the draft prospectus for its IPO next month. According to reports, Zomato plans to raise around $ 650 million on this issue. The food delivery company is likely to complete the list before the end of September, media reported, adding that intense deliberations are underway to finalize the details of the IPO. Founded in 2008 in Delhi, Zomato is headed by Deepinder Goyal. The company employs more than 5,000 people, according to its website. Zomato recently raised $ 250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at $ 5.4 billion. According to an Info Edge regulatory filing, on a fully converted and diluted basis, Info Edge’s effective stake in Zomato is 18.4%. According to Info Edge’s latest filing, $ 115 million was invested by Kora Management LP, $ 55 million in funds associated with Fidelity, $ 50 million from Tiger Global Management, LLC, $ 20 million from Bow Wave Capital Management, LP and $ 10 million from Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC. In September last year, Info Edge reported that Zomato had raised $ 160 million (roughly Rs. 1,173 crore) in funding from Tiger Global and Temasek Holdings’ affiliate MacRitchie Investments, which were evaluating the order platform. of food products online at $ 3.3 billion. As of January 2020, Zomato had raised $ 150 million (over Rs 1,065 crore) for a pre-monetary valuation of $ 3 billion. The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in recent years, with Zomato and Swiggy competing for market share. Zomato’s revenue for fiscal year 20 doubled to $ 394 million (approx Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous year, while its loss of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was around Rs 2,200 crore in fiscal year 2019-2020. . READ MORE: Zomato to go public in 2021, raises $ 160 million in funding from Tiger Global, MacRitchie Investments Latest business news







