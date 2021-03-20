Coinbase to Pay $ 6.5 Million to Settle CFTC Trading Investigation





Coinbase, which filed its intention to go public last year, has resolved the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions investigation without admitting or denying the regulators’ claims. The result clears a cloud hanging over Coinbase as it prepares to become a public company with a direct listing on the Nasdaq stock market.

Coinbase issued a statement saying the investigation did not allege any harm to customers. We have proactively engaged with the CFTC throughout its investigation and believe our conversations have been constructive and contributed to a satisfactory outcome for both parties, the company said. The enforcement action shows how Wall Street regulators such as the CFTC, which oversees derivatives markets, have shifted to leading law enforcement in the new world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The CFTC asserted its right to control the trading of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, which were considered commodities. The CFTC does not write rules or inspect bitcoin exchanges, as it does with futures and swaps, but it does retain the power to intervene when it suspects fraudulent or manipulative activity. Coinbase, which was founded in 2012 as a bitcoin exchange platform, has 43 million users and serves 7,000 institutional customers, according to the prospectus filed for its direct listing. In such a transaction, companies let their shares float on the stock exchange, which allows them to trade publicly and allows early investors or employees to sell shares to the public. The claims against Coinbase date from a period between 2015 and 2018 and relate to trading on an exchange now known as Coinbase Pro. The company operated two programs that generated orders that sometimes traded, the CFTC said in a settlement order. Newsletter Sign-Up Market alert Main news from the financial market and trading. Coinbase includes these transactions in the numbers it disclosed to services that release bitcoin volume and price information to the public, the CFTC said. This meant traders could have gotten a misleading idea of ​​the volume on Coinbase Pro, the CFTC said. The CFTC similarly alleged that a former Coinbase employee engaged in similar conduct, which the agency deemed to be wash trading, a prohibited tactic of intentionally submitting buy and sell orders. sale that match, thus creating an exchange, but without a change in ownership of the asset. Wash trading is prohibited because it creates a deceptive appearance of trading volume and can deceive others into believing that there is more cash than there really is. The alleged wash trades took place in the bitcoin-litecoin trading pair for a six-week period in 2016, the CFTC said. Litecoin is a cryptocurrency similar to bitcoin. The transactions were made between accounts associated with the personal email addresses of the former employees, the CFTC said. Republican CFTC commissioner Dawn Stump said in a statement she supports enforcement action, but worries about sending the wrong message on the authority of agencies to regulate bitcoin exchanges like Coinbase . The CFTC can prosecute fraud and manipulation in the spot markets for commodities such as bitcoin, but its primary authority is limited to derivatives markets. I believe this case misrepresents the commission’s law enforcement priorities, Ms. Stump wrote. The enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies has propelled Coinbase to a stunning valuation in recent private market trading. In a regulatory filing earlier this week, the company revealed that its shares had recently changed hands at a price that would give it a valuation of $ 67.6 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding on Monday. The number could be even higher if calculated on a fully diluted basis, including restricted stock units and options. This means that when Coinbase goes public, it could be on the verge of having a larger market capitalization than some traditional exchange operators, such as Nasdaq Inc. or Intercontinental Exchange. Inc., parent company of the New York Stock Exchange. —Alexander Osipovich contributed to this article. Write to Dave Michaels at [email protected]

Copyright 2020 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos