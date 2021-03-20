WRTA offers free rides for vaccinations | News, Sports, Jobs





Staff report YOUNGSTOWN – Residents of Mahoning County have several options for getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in the coming months, and the Western Reserve Transit Authority may provide free bus transportation for many of them. Youngstown residents can take advantage of clinics coordinated by the Youngstown City Health District. In addition to many smaller clinics in various locations, there will be a mass vaccination clinic at the Covelli Center on April 1. Information and registration for these clinics can be found at covid19.youngstownohio.gov. Meanwhile, the Mahoning County Health Department is implementing a mass COVID-19 vaccination program for county residents in the former Dillard building at Southern Park Mall in Boardman. A trial, or soft opening, will take place on Wednesday with additional clinics scheduled for Fridays and Saturdays in April and May. Information and registration for these clinics is available at www.mahon inghealth.org. Rides on all WRTA buses are free until June 30, so there will be no cost for residents to travel to and from mass vaccination events. The following WRTA fixed route buses can be taken to the Covelli Center: • 5-South Outbound (leaves Federal Station 40 minutes past the hour) • 5-South Inbound (stops in front of Covelli Center 26 minutes past the hour) • 15 Struthers Outbound (leaves Federal Station 10 minutes past the hour) • 15-Struthers Inbound (stops in front of Covelli Center 55 minutes past the hour) • 16-Buckeye Outbound (leaves Federal Station 10 minutes past the hour) • 16-Buckeye Inbound (stops in front of Covelli Center 57 minutes past the hour) Riders who live in other parts of the WRTA fixed route service area can take their bus to the Federal Station and then transfer to one of the routes above. The Mahoning County Health Department Mass Vaccination Clinic in the former Dillard Department Store will be served by WRTA’s 26 Boardman East Loop. This bus leaves the shelter near the PNC Bank branch between Market Street and the mall 55 minutes past the hour. On days when the clinic is in operation, she will go to the entrance to the clinic (the south entrance of the old Dillard’s) before continuing her journey. Passengers can connect with this bus at the shelter by taking one of the following buses: • 5-Sud (arrives at the refuge 20 minutes after the hour) • 7-Glenwood (arrives at the refuge 45 minutes after the hour) • 8-Marché (arrives at the refuge 5 minutes and 35 minutes after the hour) • Loop 25-Boardman / Canfield (arrives at the refuge 40 minutes after the hour) Passengers who live in other parts of the WRTA fixed route service area can take their buses to Federal Station, then take the 5-South, 7-Glenwood or 8-Market buses. Those who leave the clinic after their appointment should take Loop 26-Boardman East to the end of the queue before returning to the shelter. Registered riders who are ADA eligible or aged 65 and over and who cannot or have difficulty using the fixed route bus service may use WRTA’s ADA All-Access service. Mahoning County residents who live beyond areas served by fixed route buses can use WRTA County service. Trips on these small vehicle services must be scheduled no later than 24 hours before the trip. Information on these services, as well as the timetables for all fixed route buses, can be found on the WRTA website, taonline.com or by calling 330-744-8431. [email protected] Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos