Galapagos increases its capital by exercising subscription rights Brussels Stock Exchange: GLPG





Mechelen, Belgium; March 19, 2021, 22.01 CET; regulated information Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a capital increase resulting from the exercise of the subscription right. Galapagos issued 99,814 new ordinary shares on March 19, 2021, for a total capital increase (issue premium included) of 2,258,042.82. Pursuant to the program for the exercise of the subscription right of the Galapagos management board, the members of the management board automatically undertake to exercise a minimum number of subscription rights, under certain conditions. In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 subscription rights and exercised a total of 41,874 subscription rights. These 41,874 subscription rights were due to expire in May 2021 and this exercise window was his last exercise possibility. Two other members of the management board exercised a total number of 10,000 subscription rights. In accordance with Belgian legislation on transparency1, Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently stands at 354,359,437.71, the total number of securities conferring voting rights stands at 65,511,581, which is also the total number of voting rights (the denominator ), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (formerly called warrants) to subscribe to securities not yet issued conferring voting rights is (i) 6,792,843 subscription rights under several employee subscription rights plans in progress, which is equivalent to 6,792,843 voting rights that may result from the exercise of these subscriptions and (ii) a subscription right issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe a maximum number of shares sufficient to bring the participation of Gilead and its affiliates to 29.9% shares effectively issued and in circulation after exercise of the subscription right. Galapagos has no outstanding convertible bonds or non-voting shares. About the Galapagos

Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) discovers and develops small molecule drugs with new modes of action, many of which show promising results for patients and are currently in advanced development stages in multiple diseases. Our portfolio ranges from phase 3 to discovery programs in inflammation, fibrosis and other indications. Our ambition is to become a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative drugs. More information on www.glpg.com. Contacts Investors:

Elizabeth goodwin

VP Investor Relations

+1 781 460 1784 Sofie van gijsel

Senior Director of Investor Relations

+32485 19 14 15

[email protected] Media:

Carmen Vroonen

Global Head of Communications and Public Affairs

+32473824874 Anna gibbins

Senior Director of Therapeutic Areas Communications

+44 7717 801900

[email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Galapagos expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document, unless specifically required by law or regulation. 1 Belgian law of 2 May 2007 relating to the disclosure of significant holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market Galapagos increases its share capital by exercising the subscription right

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos