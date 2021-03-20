You must be vaccinated for these summer cruises and tickets sell out quickly

The shimmering Scarlet Lady, a brand new ship from Virgin Voyages, will sail in July – but only with vaccinated passengers. Virgin Voyages



Some cruise lines sell summer cruises exclusively to vaccinated travelers and tickets go fast.

Luxury cruise Crystal cruises just had its biggest day of reservations in the company’s 30-year history. It was the first 24 hours of open bookings for her new seven-day Bahamas crossings aboard the 980 passengers Crystal Serenity.

We are delighted with the wonderful response to these new crossings. It is clear that travelers are eager to explore again and are also excited to see Crystal-clear serenity get back to sailing the way we are, said Jack Anderson, Interim President and CEO of Crystals.

Eighty percent of Crystal Penthouses with butler service, the ship’s largest suites are already booked for the entire Bahamian season, which starts July 3 and ends in October. Crystal demands that passengers be fully immunized.

It certainly looks like cruise fans are on board with the vaccination requirements. In a recent survey of nearly 3,000 Cruise review Readers, 84% of respondents said they would take a cruise if getting the vaccine was a requirement. And anecdotally, a number of cruisers have heard that this was the only way they could feel comfortable returning at this time, said Colleen McDaniel, the agency’s editor.

Here are four other cruise lines that will resume navigation soon and only with fully vaccinated passengers.

Royal Caribbean

Yesterday Royal Caribbean revealed that it will resume its North American cruise from June 12, with sailings through August. Tickets go on sale Wednesday March 24.

Only fully vaccinated adults will be allowed to navigate, while passengers under the age of 18 can navigate with negative PCR test results. The entire crew will be vaccinated.

Vaccines are a clear game changer for all of us, and with the number of vaccinations and their impact growing rapidly, we believe starting with cruises for vaccinated adult guests and crew is the right choice, said Michael Bayley, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean. International.

The seven-day crossings will depart from Nassau on the 3,807 passengers Sea adventure, including two days on his private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, as well as stops on the island of Grand Bahama and Cozumel, Mexico.

In addition, all passengers and crew over the age of 16 must be vaccinated when Royal Caribbeans’ new ship, the 4,198 passengers Odyssey of the seas, begins to sail in May from Israel to the Mediterranean.

Celebrity cruises

Meanwhile, the sister line of Royal Caribbeans Celebrity Cruises will depart from Saint-Martin from June 5 to Celebrity Millennium, the ship at the forefront of the $ 500 million fleet modernization program. Tickets go on sale Thursday, March 25.

Only fully vaccinated adults will be allowed on board, while young passengers under the age of 18 can sail with negative PCR test results. The crew will also be vaccinated.

Coming back to the Caribbean after more than a year of absence is such an important time for us, said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, President and CEO of Celebrity Cruises. It marks the measured start of the end of what has been a particularly difficult time for everyone.

Virgin Voyages

Hipper-than-Thous Adult-Only Cruise Line Virgin Voyages also demands that the crew and passengers be fully vaccinated when the sparkling new 2,770 passengers Scarlet lady cruise begins from Miami on July 4th. There are a selection of four- and five-day itineraries, including several to Mexico, the Dominican Republic and beyond. If you choose the Richard Bransons Birthday Cruise (July 14-18), you’ll be making calls to the exclusive 4.5-acre Key West and Virgins Beach Club in Bimini, Bahamas.

Tickets are on sale now. Book through March 31 and get 10% off any cruise and up to $ 400 in onboard credit to use as you wish. And if you pre-purchase a bar tab, Virgin will top it up with an additional $ 100.

P&O

This summer, the Carnival cruise line P&O Cruises will offer three, four and six night Ultimate Escape UK coastal cruises from June through September from Southampton. The 3647 passengers Britannia will not call at any port on these to nowhere cruises, but cruisers will be able to admire the rugged coastline of the UK from the ship. Cruises are available to residents of the UK who have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 at least seven days before departure. Tickets start at 449 ($ 623) for a three-night getaway.

