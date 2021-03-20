Build Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $ 200 Million Initial Public Offering





AUSTIN, Texas – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Build Acquisition Corp. (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering (IPO) of 20,000,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. The Units began trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the ticker symbol BGSX.U on March 17, 2021. Each Unit issued under the Offer consists of one Class A common share of Companys and one third of a redeemable share. warrant, each entire warrant entitling its holder to purchase one Class A common share at an exercise price of $ 11.50 per share, subject to certain adjustments. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Class A Common Shares and Warrants are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols BGSX and BGSX.WS, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Cowen and Allen & Company LLC acted as co-bookrunners for the offering. The Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 3,000,000 additional units at the initial public offering price to cover over-allotments, if any. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus can be obtained from Cowen, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attn: Prospectus Department, phone at (833) 297-2926, email at [email protected] or Allen & Company LLC, 711 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10022, Attn: Prospectus Department, phone: (212) 339-2220, or email: [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on March 16, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer purchase or be a sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction . About Build Acquisition Corp. Build Acquisition Corp., led by Lanham Napier, Zeynep Young and Tanner Cerand, along with board members Noam Ohana, Owen Van Natta and James C. Weaver, is a newly incorporated blank check company with the purpose of carry out a merger, share capital exchange, acquisition of assets, purchase of shares, reorganization or combination of similar businesses with one or more companies in the software and technological services sectors in North America. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Companys IPO. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, risks and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement, as amended. from time to time, and offering prospectus filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos