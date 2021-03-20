Elon Musk says Tesla would be shut down if cars were used for espionage

Appearing on Saturday at the China Development Forum, a conference hosted by a unit of the country’s State Council, in a session titled: The Next Disruptive Innovation ?, Musk said that if Tesla ever used its cars to spy in China, or elsewhere, we would be closed everywhere. “

If a commercial company engaged in espionage, the negative effects for that company would be extremely serious, “said Musk, who was teleported remotely from America, where he was late in the evening. For example, if Telsa was using the cars to spy in China or elsewhere, in any country, we will be shut down everywhere. So there is a very strong incentive for us to be very confidential with any information. “

His comments came less than 24 hours after the announcement of the ban on Teslas cars at Chinese military complexes and residential complexes over concerns over sensitive data collection by in-vehicle cameras. China, the world’s largest electric vehicle market, is key to Musks’ global growth ambitions. The company sold more than 130,000 locally-built Model 3 sedans last year in the country, which is now its second-largest market after the United States.

The ban, relayed to residents of military housing and others this week, was sparked by concerns that Tesla is collecting sensitive data through in-car cameras in a way the Chinese government cannot see or control, said a person familiar with the matter.

TikTok Dances

Musk, dressed in a stylish black suit with a white shirt and black tie and seated in front of shelves displaying plaques and trophies, also said he was lucky that ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok was also on display. was not closed in the United States, although it was very busy. concerned that China was spying through the popular app.

Of course, on TikTok people mostly just do silly dances, ”he said. So I don’t know if there is anything to learn from this. In general, I think it’s worth thinking about, even if there was espionage, what other countries are learning and would it really matter? In the vast majority of cases, it doesn’t even matter. “

The mega-billionaire, who is also CEO of SpaceX and The Boring Co., which specializes in tunnel construction projects, also spoke about how he thinks physics should be taught, the need for cities to become 3D. “using underpasses to facilitate traffic. congestion and the importance of regulatory oversight in artificial intelligence.

I think dealing with AI is one of the biggest challenges humanity faces, it could potentially be the most “important,” he said. We have never faced a situation where something might be smarter than us. “

Musk said that since there are regulatory agencies governing things like food, drugs, automobiles, and airplanes, there should also be an agency that oversees AI safety.

Physics, Emotion

And he agreed with Xue Qikun, president of Southern University of Science & Technology and member of Chinese Academy of Sciences, that physics should be taught emotionally to make the topic more compelling. Xue was participating in the dialogue with Musk from Beijing.

I think physics could be taught in a much more engaging way, “Musk said. Personally, I don’t consider physics boring, although I think the way physics is taught can often be very dry and dry. uninteresting. ” Teaching students the why “of something important and establishing its relevance is essential,” he said.

He added that studying economics is also key to inferring whether a technology can be cost effective. To that end, he rejected Xues’ views that hydrogen is the future, saying he was instead a big supporter of solar and wind versus stationary battery storage, and that all transportation were electric, with the exception of rockets.

The discussion ended with a member of the audience asking another question on how to get young people more interested in physics. Zooming in on the call, Musk was back on his favorite social media platform in minutes, tweeting about orbital thruster deposits and cryogenic storage.

This story was posted from an agency feed with no text editing. Only the title has been changed.