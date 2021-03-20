House Financial Services Committee Reviews Reform Recommendations After GameStop Trading Event – Corporate / Commercial Law





United States: House Financial Services Committee considers reform recommendations after GameStop trading event

March 20, 2021 Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP

To print this article, simply register or connect to Mondaq.com.

The United States House Financial Services Committee took into consideration reform recommendations from capital market experts on regulatory issues arising from the GameStop trading event. At the hearing titled “Game Stopped? Who Wins and Loses When Short Sellers, Social Media and Retail Investors Collide, Pt. II,” lawmakers heard testimony about possible areas for reform. (See Memorandum Witnesses addressed conflicts of interest between order flow payment and best execution, short selling disclosures, accelerating settlement times, market dominance and the gamification of online trading by online trading. retail investors. Michael Blaugrund, Managing Director of the New York Stock Exchange testified that regulatory reform should focus on (i) disclosure to shareholders, (ii) transparency of securities lending, (iii) removing competitive barriers for public investors, and (iv) moving to a cycle one-day settlement (“T + 1”). On these four topics, Mr Blaugrund recommended, respectively, that the SEC consider: shorten the reporting period for Form 13F and supplement the public filing of Form 13F with “mechanisms” that would directly disclose to issuing companies an established or fully ceded reportable position;

establish a similar consolidated band for securities lending, such a system being described as a publication “of the quantity, charges and / or discounts, duration and other material conditions for each securities lending without attribution”;

harmonize stock market and over-the-counter price increase regimes, in particular by extending less than one cent trading to publicly informed stock exchanges; and

accelerating industry settlement cycles from two days (“T + 2”) to T + 1 after trade. Mr Blaugrund said the capital efficiency of the T + 1 cycle would outweigh the cost of potential operational errors. Former SEC Commissioner Michael S. Piwowar, currently Executive Director of the Milken Institute Center for Financial Markets, advised this: the SEC should review (abolish or significantly broaden) the definition of accredited investor to achieve more equitable access to investment opportunities in private companies at all income levels;

the Treasury Secretary should initiate a securities settlement workflow to coordinate how the SEC and bank branches could shorten the settlement cycle;

the SEC should consider amending Rule 605 (“Disclosure of Order Execution Information”) and Rule 606 (“Disclosure of Order Routing Information”) under the NMS Rules; and

with respect to business reporting, the SEC should distinguish between “regulatory reporting” and “public transparency” before deciding whether to increase regulatory reporting and, separately, whether new information should be provided to the public . The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought on your particular situation.

POPULAR POSTS ON: US Corporate / Commercial Law A SPAC primer Kramer Levin Naftalis and Frankel LLP There is a day when we do not get an investigation into PSPCs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos