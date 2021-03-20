Welcome to the retreat! Here are the first 3 things to know

Retirement is a major lifestyle change. In addition to deciding how to spend your new free time, you also need to revise your financial plans, as you won’t have any more money to come home. you will be.

To help you out, we’ve put together advice from three Motley Fool retirement experts on the first thing they think retirees need to know once they’ve left the world of work for good. Here is what they said.

Having an exit strategy is essential

Katie brockman: You’ve spent decades saving for retirement and building your nest egg. Now there is a new challenge: to make this money last as long as possible.

When you have hundreds of thousands of dollars in your retirement fund, it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking your savings will last forever. But when you spend a decade or two (or more) in retirement, that money may not go as far as you think.

For this reason, it is crucial to have an exit strategy. Knowing how much you can safely withdraw from your retirement fund each year can help you avoid running out of money too soon.

The most common withdrawal rule is the 4% rule. This states that you can withdraw 4% of your total savings in the first year of retirement, and then adjust your withdrawals each year thereafter for inflation. So, for example, if you save $ 500,000, you can withdraw $ 20,000 in the first year.

This number may seem low, but keep in mind that inflation will weigh on your savings over time. Your $ 500,000 nest egg may sound like a lot, but in 10 or 20 years that money won’t be worth as much as it is now.

The 4% rule is not perfect and it has its flaws. For example, this assumes that you will spend roughly the same amount each year. In reality, however, many retirees spend significantly more in the early years of retirement when traveling, pursuing new hobbies, or renovating their homes. Then their spending levels may drop, only to pick up later in life when they start having costly health problems.

Another downside is that it doesn’t take into account the length of your retirement. The 4% rule assumes that you will spend about 30 years in retirement. If you follow the withdrawal guidelines, your savings should last about that long. However, not everyone will spend 30 years in retirement, and the number of years you spend in retirement will affect how much of your savings you can withdraw each year.

Despite its drawbacks, the 4% rule can give you a general idea of ​​how much you can afford to withdraw each year. For more specific guidance, you may choose to speak with a financial advisor to develop an exit strategy specifically tailored to your particular situation.

Whether or not you work with a professional, think about how much of your savings you plan to withdraw each year. Creating a strategy now will result in a much more financially comfortable retirement.

You will pay taxes on a number of key revenue sources

Maurie backman: Many seniors are surprised at how high their tax burden is in retirement. The reason? A number of popular income sources do not qualify for tax-free treatment.

First, let’s talk about IRA and 401 (k) withdrawals. Unless you are saving in a Roth IRA or Roth 401 (k), the money you withdraw from your savings will be taxed at your regular income rate. Also, unless you have a Roth IRA, once you turn 72 you will be required to withdraw money from your savings in the form of minimum distributions required, which will create an automatic tax bill for you, unless you have a Roth 401k).

Then there is social security. If these benefits are your only source of income in retirement, you may be able to take advantage of them tax-free. But if you have other income available to you, you will likely pay taxes on those benefits, the amount of which will depend on your interim income.

Your provisional income is calculated by taking your total income excluding social security and adding it to 50% of your annual benefit. If your total is between $ 25,000 and $ 34,000 and you are single, you may have to pay tax on up to 50% of your benefits. If your total is between $ 32,000 and $ 44,000 and you are married, the same is true. Meanwhile, if your interim income exceeds $ 34,000 as a single filer or $ 44,000 as a married couple filing jointly, you could be taxed up to 85% of your benefits.

And these are just federal taxes. There are also 13 states that tax Social Security, so depending on where you live as a senior, you may lose even more of that income.

Finally, if you are entitled to a pension from your former employer, you may find that these payments are taxable. Whether this happens depends on the specific type of pension you receive and where you retire from.

The point, therefore, is to read taxes before retirement so you don’t get completely caught off guard. There may be steps you can take to protect some of your income from taxes as a senior, so preparing yourself could save yourself a world of financial stress.

Your healthcare is likely to cost more than you expected

Christy Bieber: It is a sad fact of life that people tend to need more health services as they get older. Sadly, many retirees are shocked at how expensive all of this medical care can be. This is especially true for those who relied on Medicare to provide comprehensive coverage.

The reality is that if you retired before age 65, you will not yet be eligible for Medicare. You will either need to maintain coverage with your current employer under COBRA or purchase a policy in the individual market. Neither option is cheap.

And your costs don’t stop once Medicare kicks in. In fact, Medicare has a number of exclusions, including hearing aids and dental care. You will also have to pay premiums and coinsurance fees. And while you can sign up for Medigap or Medicare Advantage for more comprehensive coverage, these programs come with additional monthly fees.

The result is that retirees can spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on medical care during retirement. And that doesn’t even include long-term care, if it becomes necessary. Preparing for these expenses is essential. That means buying the right insurance coverage, saving a dedicated health care fund, and maybe spending less on fun things early in retirement in case you get sick later.

It can come as a shock if you expect Medicare to cover everything you need. But it’s best to plan and prepare as early as possible because you don’t want to be caught in a situation where you need medical services that you can’t afford.

By maintaining a safe withdrawal rate and planning for the impact of taxes and health care expenses, you can ensure that your retirement will be as financially secure as possible. It will make your later years a lot less stressful.