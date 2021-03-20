Good news for gamers? PUBG Corporation posts vacancy for its India office



PUBG Mobile India 2021 Release Date: PUBG Corporation has just posted a job posting for its India office in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The post was posted on LinkedIn two days ago for the position of ‘Investment and Strategy Analyst’. The message is intended for the new PubG Mobile India subsidiary. PUBG Corporation’s parent company, Krafton, recently invested Rs 164 crore in Nodwin Gaming in India. Also Read – PUBG Mobile 1.3 Update: Here’s How Users Across The Globe Can Download The Game And Play Royale Could this indicate that PUBG is preparing to relaunch the game in India? Also Read – PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Version Available For Global Users | Here is how to download the game via the APK link In the job posting, PUBG Corporation said, “Krafton is a leading global games company offering a diverse portfolio of games for PC, console and mobile devices, including the blockbuster battle royal video game, PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) and MMORPG, TERA. The games received worldwide fame, sold tens of millions of copies, and won numerous gaming awards around the world. Based in Korea, Krafton has operational offices around the world in North America, Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia. ” Also Read – FAUG Update: From Battle Royal Mode To Guns, These 4 New Gameplay Features Will Be Launched Soon According to the list of jobs, these are the roles and responsibilities: Support the management team in the assessment and analysis of investment and merger and acquisition opportunities, including research and analysis of the game / entertainment / technology industry, support for the Company due diligence, building financial models, writing investment discussion papers and reports, working closely with internal leaders and external advisors.

Actively support key corporate strategic planning processes, working across all activities and management / development / publication functions to frame corporate strategy and drive alignment and execution of key initiatives.

Support the process and assessment of global transaction flow as it relates to India and MENA regions and assist global teams in this area. Requirements / Qualification Preferred with up to 3 years of IB / Consulting / PE / VC experience with in-depth knowledge of interactive entertainment, games and IT industry or M&E industry as an analyst. Having relevant experience in transactions, from sourcing to closing or PMI, is a big plus.

Preferably MBA / CFA / CPA or reputable university degree in finance, economics, business or IT.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills to work with / for internal and external partners.

Should have a passion for the games and entertainment industry.

Strong data presentation and positioning skills as well as strong verbal and written communication skills.

$(document).ready(function(){ $('#commentbtn').on("click",function(){ (function(d, s, id) { var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0]; if (d.getElementById(id)) return; js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id; js.src = "https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/all.js#xfbml=1&appId=178196885542208"; fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs); }(document, 'script', 'facebook-jssdk'));

$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos