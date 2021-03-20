Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation announces closing of $ 175,000,000 initial public offering





NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE) – Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation (NASDAQ: KSICU) (the Company) today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 17,500,000 units at a price of $ 10.00 per unit. The aggregate gross proceeds of the offering was $ 175 million before the deduction of sales charges and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The units began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq) under the symbol KSICU on March 17, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A common share of Companys and one-half (1/2) of a subscription warrant from the Company. Each whole warrant entitles its holder to purchase one Class A common share of Companys at a price of $ 11.50 per share, and only whole warrants may be exercised. Once the securities comprising the Units begin to trade separately, the Shares and Warrants are expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the symbols KSI and KSICW, respectively. The Company is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, a capital stock exchange, an acquisition of assets, a purchase of shares, a reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies. . The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the ecosystem of electric vehicles, energy storage and distribution, and enabling mobility technologies. BMO Capital Markets acted as the sole bookkeeping manager for the Offering. Academy Securities and AmeriVet Securities acted as co-managers of the offering. The offer is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus may be obtained from BMO Capital Markets, attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10036, by phone at 800-414-3627, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 16, 2021. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer. purchase. be a sale of such securities in a state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction. Forward-looking statements This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements, including with respect to the initial public offering and the intended use of net proceeds therefrom. There can be no assurance that the net proceeds of the Offering will be used as directed. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement and the prospectus for the Company’s offering. filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC website, www.sec.gov. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

