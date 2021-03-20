Investors Poured Record $ 56.8 Billion Into Equity Funds As Stimulus Checks Arrived





Stock investors invested a record amount in U.S. equity mutual funds and exchange-traded funds last week, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average reached another milestone and the S&P 500 also hit a record high. BofA Global Research said on Friday that inflows of US stocks hit a weekly record of $ 56.76 billion in the week ending March 17, up sharply from $ 16.83 billion a week earlier. The Dow DJIA,

-0.71%

March 17 closed above 33,000 for the first time, while the S&P 500 SPX,

-0.06%

also finished at an all time high. Read: Dow scores fastest 1,000-point move in history as it passes 33,000 milestones, leading it there BOFA global search



Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs estimated that net flows to global equity funds hit a nominal record of $ 68 billion in the week ended March 17, which when scaled up in assets in mutual fund equities, was the largest since December 2014. The increase was largely due to larger net entries into the US market, which coincided with the initial distribution of stimulus checks of up to $ 1,400 to qualified US citizens under the 1, $ 9 trillion COVID-19 signed earlier by President Joe Biden. this month, Goldman Sachs analysts said in a note on Friday. Until March 17, the Treasury had distributed $ 242 billion in stimulus checks, or about 60% of the expected total. These payments can be funneled into mutual funds and ETFs, as well as other assets, Goldman analysts wrote. All categories of industries recorded positive net entries during the week; the largest net purchases in proportion to [asssets under management] were from industry and telecoms. Surveys have attempted to assess the extent to which stimulus checks are likely to end up in the market, including through purchases of individual stocks and purchases of other assets, including bitcoin. See: Americans ready to invest $ 40 billion in Bitcoin and the stock market when stimulus checks arrive The S&P 500 and the Dow both retreated from Wednesday’s records, as a continued sell-off in the Treasury market pushed the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note TMUBMUSD10Y,

1.726%

to a 14-month high above 1.75% on Thursday. BofA said government bond fund inflows weakened to just $ 60 million, from $ 1.18 billion the week before amid still high rate volatility, while municipalities and Mortgage loans recorded inflows of $ 1.09 billion and $ 300 million, respectively, not far from the $ 990 million and $ 470 million observed. a week earlier.

