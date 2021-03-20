3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy if you’re worried about a stock market crash

Worried about a stock market crash? You’re not alone. Some stocks may have rebounded from the fall of a month ago, but something still doesn’t look quite right at the moment. Bullish conviction looks weak and investors are clearly seeking safety while avoiding growth.

If you’re looking to move from an offensive stance to a defensive stance but don’t want to completely exit the market, you might want to consider poaching a few Warren Buffett picks. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) wallet.

Here’s a look at three Buffett stocks to consider. Please note that all three are selling something that will remain in demand even in times of economic turmoil.

1. Procter & Gamble

You have heard of the company, although you may underestimate the sheer number of products Procter & Gamble(NYSE: PG) sells. Brands like Pampers Diapers, Tide Laundry Detergent, Charmin Toilet Tissue and Gillette Shaving Products are all part of the P&G family. And that’s just a sample. Procter offers dozens of different products on store shelves that millions of consumers buy and use without thinking.

That’s what Warren Buffett loves about the business: constant cash flow and its corresponding dividend. The current 2.5% yield isn’t exactly exciting, but P&G hasn’t failed to pay a quarterly dividend for the past 130 years, and it has increased its annual payout every year for the past 64 years.

There is another, less obvious reason to value Procter & Gamble’s durability in the face of market turbulence. This company dominates the consumer goods industry and as such can afford to spend more on marketing than competitors like Colgate-Palmolive or Unilever.

And that’s exactly it. Advertising industry news site Ad Age reports that P&G spent $ 10.7 billion on advertising and marketing in its fiscal year ending June of last year. For the first time since 1987, P & G’s was not the biggest annual advertising spend in the world. It was the second. Amazon took the lead with $ 11 billion in promotion.

Yet no other direct rival will come close to flexing the kind of marketing muscle Procter & Gamble can do.

2. Verizon

Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is another key part of Berkshire’s portfolio, accounting for more than $ 8 billion of the nearly $ 300 billion in shares the fund holds.

Like Procter & Gamble, Verizon is a cash cow. Much like Procter & Gamble (and possibly more), it will remain a cash-generating machine in almost any environment imaginable. People will turn their vacation into a vacation, and they might put off buying a new car. But they’re going to keep their phones on. The only question is which carrier will provide the service. Verizon does pretty well in terms of customer retention. Last quarter’s consumer churn rate was just 0.76%, while the business churn rate was just under 1%.

Granted, Verizon doesn’t have the same dividend pedigree that Procter & Gamble claims. His annual payout has also increased every year since 2005, but he has not achieved dividend aristocrat status (a S&P 500 company that has increased its dividend for at least 25 consecutive years). This company clearly seems to want to become one, which, of course, would strengthen its stature within the investment community.

There is also no question of financial feasibility. Last year’s earnings of $ 4.30 per share were more than enough to fund the annual dividend of $ 2.48 per share, and despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a fairly typical year for the company.

3. Sirius XM

Finally, add Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) to your list of stock picks endorsed by Warren Buffett and designed to withstand a stock market crash.

It seems an unusual choice on the surface. The Oracle of Omaha typically shuns tech stocks, not only because they say they don’t understand the business, but also because they realize that competitors can often easily replicate key technology.

However, this is not a likely outcome in the case of Sirius XM. You see, Sirius relies on technology to transmit digital audio from satellites to the Earth’s surface. The real competitive feature of the company that cannot be replicated, however, is the breadth and depth of on-air talent already engaged in the sole name of satellite radio (and now Internet radio, since Sirius also owns Pandora). Howard Stern, Kevin Hart and Andy Cohen are just a few of the stars who call Sirius their home radio. Then there is the sports programming that is often not available anywhere else, as well as a wide variety of music stations organized by genre. Consumption habits have been forged.

The real draw to Sirius’s security-conscious investors, however, is once again the reliability of cash flow.

Access to programming is paid on a monthly basis. To grow, Sirius simply needs to focus on scaling up its existing operations, which it has with amazing consistency. With the exception of last year’s COVID-studded second quarter, revenue has improved year over year every quarter since 2008, when rivals Sirius and XM merged. Operating profit and EBITDA have also grown steadily since then, until the fourth quarter of last year, when the company recorded nearly $ 1 billion of impairment related to its acquisition of Pandora. Without it, it would have been another year of sales and profit growth.

Admittedly, the dividend yield of 0.9% leaves something to be desired for income-seeking investors. But if your primary focus is security through a recession-resistant business operation, this one delivers just that.