Business
3 Warren Buffett stocks to buy if you’re worried about a stock market crash
Worried about a stock market crash? You’re not alone. Some stocks may have rebounded from the fall of a month ago, but something still doesn’t look quite right at the moment. Bullish conviction looks weak and investors are clearly seeking safety while avoiding growth.
If you’re looking to move from an offensive stance to a defensive stance but don’t want to completely exit the market, you might want to consider poaching a few Warren Buffett picks. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) wallet.
Here’s a look at three Buffett stocks to consider. Please note that all three are selling something that will remain in demand even in times of economic turmoil.
1. Procter & Gamble
You have heard of the company, although you may underestimate the sheer number of products Procter & Gamble(NYSE: PG) sells. Brands like Pampers Diapers, Tide Laundry Detergent, Charmin Toilet Tissue and Gillette Shaving Products are all part of the P&G family. And that’s just a sample. Procter offers dozens of different products on store shelves that millions of consumers buy and use without thinking.
That’s what Warren Buffett loves about the business: constant cash flow and its corresponding dividend. The current 2.5% yield isn’t exactly exciting, but P&G hasn’t failed to pay a quarterly dividend for the past 130 years, and it has increased its annual payout every year for the past 64 years.
There is another, less obvious reason to value Procter & Gamble’s durability in the face of market turbulence. This company dominates the consumer goods industry and as such can afford to spend more on marketing than competitors like Colgate-Palmolive or Unilever.
And that’s exactly it. Advertising industry news site Ad Age reports that P&G spent $ 10.7 billion on advertising and marketing in its fiscal year ending June of last year. For the first time since 1987, P & G’s was not the biggest annual advertising spend in the world. It was the second. Amazon took the lead with $ 11 billion in promotion.
Yet no other direct rival will come close to flexing the kind of marketing muscle Procter & Gamble can do.
2. Verizon
Telecom giant Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) is another key part of Berkshire’s portfolio, accounting for more than $ 8 billion of the nearly $ 300 billion in shares the fund holds.
Like Procter & Gamble, Verizon is a cash cow. Much like Procter & Gamble (and possibly more), it will remain a cash-generating machine in almost any environment imaginable. People will turn their vacation into a vacation, and they might put off buying a new car. But they’re going to keep their phones on. The only question is which carrier will provide the service. Verizon does pretty well in terms of customer retention. Last quarter’s consumer churn rate was just 0.76%, while the business churn rate was just under 1%.
Granted, Verizon doesn’t have the same dividend pedigree that Procter & Gamble claims. His annual payout has also increased every year since 2005, but he has not achieved dividend aristocrat status (a S&P 500 company that has increased its dividend for at least 25 consecutive years). This company clearly seems to want to become one, which, of course, would strengthen its stature within the investment community.
There is also no question of financial feasibility. Last year’s earnings of $ 4.30 per share were more than enough to fund the annual dividend of $ 2.48 per share, and despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a fairly typical year for the company.
3. Sirius XM
Finally, add Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) to your list of stock picks endorsed by Warren Buffett and designed to withstand a stock market crash.
It seems an unusual choice on the surface. The Oracle of Omaha typically shuns tech stocks, not only because they say they don’t understand the business, but also because they realize that competitors can often easily replicate key technology.
However, this is not a likely outcome in the case of Sirius XM. You see, Sirius relies on technology to transmit digital audio from satellites to the Earth’s surface. The real competitive feature of the company that cannot be replicated, however, is the breadth and depth of on-air talent already engaged in the sole name of satellite radio (and now Internet radio, since Sirius also owns Pandora). Howard Stern, Kevin Hart and Andy Cohen are just a few of the stars who call Sirius their home radio. Then there is the sports programming that is often not available anywhere else, as well as a wide variety of music stations organized by genre. Consumption habits have been forged.
The real draw to Sirius’s security-conscious investors, however, is once again the reliability of cash flow.
Access to programming is paid on a monthly basis. To grow, Sirius simply needs to focus on scaling up its existing operations, which it has with amazing consistency. With the exception of last year’s COVID-studded second quarter, revenue has improved year over year every quarter since 2008, when rivals Sirius and XM merged. Operating profit and EBITDA have also grown steadily since then, until the fourth quarter of last year, when the company recorded nearly $ 1 billion of impairment related to its acquisition of Pandora. Without it, it would have been another year of sales and profit growth.
Admittedly, the dividend yield of 0.9% leaves something to be desired for income-seeking investors. But if your primary focus is security through a recession-resistant business operation, this one delivers just that.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]