Business
New York to prepare for year of IPO under Oscar, Compass and UiPath leadership
Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
Source: NYSE
Wall Street has long made New York the center of the banking world. But the city’s tech scene is finally having its moment.
After a handful of IPOs over the past decade from companies like Etsy, MongoDB, Datadog, and Peloton, there is a whole list of New York-based tech companies lined up to hit the public markets this year.
On the agenda for the next few days are DigitalOcean of New York City, a provider of data centers and cloud technology, and the Buffalo-based automotive market. ACV auctions. Real estate brokerage company Compass is about to go public, and UiPath’s prospectus is expected to arrive soon.
The 2021 flood follows a boom in the tech IPO last year, with Snowflake, Airbnb and DoorDash each raising more than $ 3 billion. The volume of IPOs more than doubled last year to 494, according to FactSet, and the New York Stock Exchange had its busiest year on record.
The biggest deals and the most valuable companies consistently come from Silicon Valley and San Francisco, the hub of the venture capital industry and, along with Seattle, the home of industry leaders. In 2021, New York is poised to grab a bigger chunk of dollars and attention.
“It’s been a long time for New York tech,” said Mitch wainer, co-founder of data center operator DigitalOcean. Wainer left the company in 2018 and started working on other start-ups. “There has been a lot of money, venture capital invested in New York technology over the years.”
New York entrepreneurs and investors attribute the strong IPO pipeline to an established ecosystem of successful techies who have reinvested in their peers and helped attract talent to the area. There has also been a new generation of companies bringing technology to healthcare, finance, and real estate, which are massive industries in New York and New Jersey. And New York City has a thriving venture capital community, featured by names like Union Square Ventures and Insight Partners, helping fuel the expansion of the nation’s largest city.
In healthcare, insurance company Oscar began trading on the New York Stock Exchange earlier this month and is now worth around $ 6.2 billion. New York-based Josh Kushner’s Thrive Capital is the largest shareholder. In finance, online home insurer Lemonade went public last July and is now valued at $ 6.1 billion. Compass, a technology-focused real estate broker, filed its documents in early March, after revenue growth of 56% last year to $ 3.7 billion.
“We grew up with all these companies in the New York tech space,” Wainer said, noting Oscar was one of his neighbors. He also cited software companies MongoDB and Datadog, which went public in 2017 and 2019, respectively, as companies that have helped boost the tech scene.
“I think you’ll see more IPOs, absolutely,” Wainer said. “There’s a wave of it coming. And then you’ll see new businesses in spaces that are ready to be disrupted, like real estate, start to bubble.”
Founded in New York City almost ten years ago, DigitalOcean is gearing up for its IPO next week. Last value at $ 1.15 billion During a 2020 funding round, DigitalOcean said it plans to sell shares between $ 44 and $ 47 per share, which would give it a market cap of around $ 5 billion at the top of the range.
For Wainer’s last gig, he reunited with his DigitalOcean co-founders Alec Hartman, Ben Uretsky and Moisey Uretsky to start. welcome to the house, a residential real estate platform. They raised a $ 5.35 million seed round in October.
‘Check the boxes’
Rick heitzmann, a partner at New York-based venture capital firm FirstMark Capital, told CNBC that New York tech skeptics have continued to shift the city’s goals to determine its success. Years ago, they asked if New York could produce $ 100 million in releases, he said. Then it was $ 1 billion, then $ 5 billion and 10 billion market caps, all brands that were overtaken.
MongoDB is worth nearly $ 20 billion, Etsy and Datadog have passed $ 25 billion, and Peloton is valued at over $ 30 billion.
“New York quietly ticked the boxes in a way that some people weren’t paying attention to,” Heitzmann said. “You must have sown the seeds 10 years ago to see the returns now. You can’t say, ‘Hey, we want to have a lot of billion dollar tech companies tomorrow,'” he said. said, referring to other markets trying to establish themselves as tech hotspots.
The spotlight on the New York IPO comes at a time when many of those reaping the benefits are not in the city due to the Covid-19 pandemic and a new ability to work from n ‘ no matter where. New York’s economy suffers from small business closures and a plunge in activity, which has led to the loss of more than 620,000 jobs in the private sector in the city from January.
It’s not yet clear how many changes are permanent, but some companies that have adapted to a remote workforce have told their employees they don’t have to come back to the office.
Rear Winds of the Covid-19
For a fast-growing New York-based tech company, the pandemic has created an unprecedented surge in demand for its products. UiPath, which uses artificial intelligence to automate repetitive and time-consuming back-office tasks, was rated at $ 35 billion in a private financing round in February. With workers scattered everywhere and businesses keen to become more efficient, businesses are increasingly turning to UiPath technology.
“Covid-19 has increased the critical need for automation to meet challenges and create value in days and weeks, not months and years,” Founder and CEO Daniel Dines said in a July statement. In December, UiPath submitted a draft registration to the SEC, revealing its intention to go public, and people familiar with the matter told CNBC last month that the company planned to pursue a direct listing.
The pandemic has also strengthened businesses in the health sector, playing on New York’s strengths. Talkspace, a New York-based online therapy provider, agreed in January to go public through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC.
Co-founder of Tusk Ventures Bradley Tusk, headquartered in New York City, said other local digital health companies in its portfolio, such as mental health startup Alma, dentist service Tend and online pharmacy Ro, are aware of impressive growth. Reuters reported in January that Ro was in talks to go public through a PSPC.
“Just as the norm has changed at Covid, where offices don’t have to be in the same location as before, people are also more willing to get their health care online now,” Tusk said. “It’s a huge opportunity.”
LOOK: Here’s how the IPO market works and why PSPCs can change that for good
