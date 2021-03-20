North Miami opens pop-up site with J&J COVID vaccinations





NORTH MIAMI, Florida The city of North Miami opened a new vaccination site for local residents on Saturday. Residents who present a Florida ID card or driver’s license proving they live in North Miami may receive a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from Saturday until Monday, until while stocks last. No appointment is necessary. The vaccines will be administered at the Joe Celestin Center, 1525 Northwest 135th Street from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday. According to the city, they have 250 daily doses to distribute. Vaccines will be free for residents, but those who want a vaccine must adhere to the Floridas COVID-19 vaccine guidelines. Those who want the photo must be a North Miami resident. According to the city, the site was organized in conjunction with state representative Dotie Joseph. For more information on vaccine eligibility, visit https://www.floridahealthcovid19.gov/. A d Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose injections have already sold out at most FEMA-run vaccination sites, but Floridas Gov. Ron DeSantis said there were more in the pipeline. Next week it’s a lot less than our initial, but we were going to receive an additional 42,000 doses of J&J, DeSantis said. Additionally, this weekend will be the last for people to receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccination at FEMA-run vaccination sites, which will move closer to first doses from Tuesday before moving to second doses only. . That means the newly expanded group of 50+ will have just two days to get their first photo from sites like Miami-Dade Colleges North Campus. On Friday, DeSantis announced that the eligibility of people who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 has expanded with people aged 50 and over able to be vaccinated on Monday. A d RELATED: Where are the vaccination sites in Broward County? Where are the vaccination sites in Miami-Dade County?

