Coinbase to Pay $ 6.5 Million to Settle CFTC Trading Investigation

Cryptocurrency exchange operator Coinbase Inc. agreed to pay $ 6.5 million on Friday to settle regulatory claims it reported misleading information about its trading volumes.

Coinbase, which filed its intention to go public last year, has resolved the Commodity Futures Trading Commissions investigation without admitting or denying the regulators’ claims. The result clears a cloud hanging over Coinbase as it prepares to go public with a direct listing on the Nasdaq stock market.

Coinbase issued a statement saying the investigation did not allege any harm to customers. We have proactively engaged with the CFTC throughout their investigation and believe our conversations have been constructive and contributed to a satisfactory outcome for both parties, ”the company said.

The enforcement action shows how Wall Street regulators such as the CFTC, which oversees derivatives markets, have shifted to leading law enforcement in the new world of cryptocurrencies and digital assets.

The CFTC asserted its right to control the trading of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, which were considered commodities. The CFTC does not write rules or inspect bitcoin exchanges, as it does with futures and swaps, but it does retain the power to intervene when it suspects fraudulent or manipulative activity.

Coinbase, which was founded in 2012 as a bitcoin exchange platform, has 43 million users and serves 7,000 institutional customers, according to the prospectus filed for its direct listing. In such a transaction, companies let their shares float on the stock exchange, which allows them to trade publicly and allows early investors or employees to sell shares to the public.

The claims against Coinbase date from a period between 2015 and 2018 and relate to trading on an exchange now known as Coinbase Pro. The company operated two programs that generated orders that sometimes traded, the CFTC said in a settlement order.

Coinbase includes these transactions in the numbers it disclosed to services that release bitcoin volume and price information to the public, the CFTC said. This meant traders could have gotten a misleading idea of ​​the volume on Coinbase Pro, the CFTC said.

The CFTC similarly alleged that a former Coinbase employee engaged in similar behavior, which the agency considered to be ‘wash trading’, “a prohibited tactic of intentionally submitting orders to ‘buying and selling that match, creating an exchange, but without change. Wash trading is prohibited because it creates a deceptive appearance of trading volume and can deceive others into believing that there is more cash than there really is.

The alleged wash trades took place in the bitcoin-litecoin trading pair for a six-week period in 2016, the CFTC said. Litecoin is a cryptocurrency similar to bitcoin. The transactions were made between accounts associated with the personal email addresses of the former employees, the CFTC said.

Republican CFTC commissioner Dawn Stump said in a statement she supports enforcement action, but worries about sending the wrong message on the authority of agencies to regulate bitcoin exchanges like Coinbase . The CFTC can prosecute fraud and manipulation in the spot markets for commodities such as bitcoin, but its primary authority is limited to derivatives markets.

I think this case poorly reflects the commission’s enforcement priorities, ”Ms. Stump wrote.

The enthusiasm for cryptocurrencies has propelled Coinbase to a stunning valuation in recent private market trading. In a regulatory filing earlier this week, the company revealed that its shares had recently changed hands at a price that would give it a valuation of $ 67.6 billion, based on the number of shares outstanding on Monday.

The number could be even higher if calculated on a fully diluted basis, including restricted stock units and options. This means that when Coinbase goes public, it could be on the verge of having a larger market capitalization than some traditional exchange operators, such as Nasdaq Inc. or Intercontinental Exchange Inc., the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange.

