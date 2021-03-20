Big Insider Stock buys from Microsoft, Lowes, Walmart

Text size





As the stock market has hit record highs in recent weeks, insiders of some large companies have made significant share purchases.

Directors at



Microsoft



(ticker: MSFT), Lowes (LOW) and



Walmart



(WMT), and a framework of



Neat Dr Pepper



(KDP) made million dollar stock purchases on the open market. For all of them, this was their first time buying shares as company insiders on the open market.

Emma Walmsley paid $ 1 million on March 10 for 4,300 Microsoft shares, an average price per share of $ 236.80. It now owns 5,026 shares of the software giant, according to a form she filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Walmsley, CEO of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), joined the board of Microsofts in December 2019.

Microsoft shares are up 3.6% year-to-date, up from 4.2%



S&P 500 Index,



a large measure of the market. Microsofts earnings have been strong. Earlier this month, an analyst wrote a bullish report on stocks.

Newsletter Sign-Up Review and preview Every night of the week, we highlight the resulting market news and explain what matters tomorrow.

Walmsley declined to comment on his recent purchase of Microsoft shares beyond filing.

David Batchelder paid $ 1 million for 6,250 Lowes shares on February 26, an average price per share of $ 159.48. He made the purchases through a trust that now owns 28,250 shares of the home improvement retailer.

Batchelder, a Director of Lowes since 2018, was founder, director and member of the investment committee of Relational Investor. Lowes did not respond to a request to make him available to comment on his stock purchase.

Lowes stock has risen 11.8% so far in 2021. Stocks have performed well during the coronavirus pandemic, and at least one analyst believes Lowes stock may rise as the economy reopens . A housing recovery should also benefit the retailer.

Randall Stephenson

joined the board of directors of Walmarts, as of March 3. Less than a week later, on March 8, he paid $ 1 million for 7,725 shares from the retail giant, an average price per share of $ 129.63.

Walmart did not respond to a request to make Stephenson, a former president and CEO of AT&T (T), available to comment on his share purchase.

Walmart shares have slipped 8.6% so far in 2021. Mixed fourth-quarter earnings, released in February, have pushed stocks down. We noted that Walmart may soon be causing a stir in the banking industry.

Justin whitmore joined Keurig Dr Pepper effective March 1 as Chief Strategy Officer. Two weeks later, on March 15, Whitmore paid $ 1.2 million for 37,384 shares from the beverage company, an average price of $ 33.30 each.

Keurig Dr Pepper did not respond to a request to make Whitmore available for comment on his stock purchase.

Shares have gained 6.7% so far in 2021. After a mixed report in the fourth quarter in January, Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Robert Gamgort highlighted the company’s strong market execution across the board. our portfolio. Earlier this month, an analyst downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper stock to Equal Weight from Overweight, and wrote that the valuation was no longer convincing.

Inside Scoop is a regular feature of Barrons covering stock transactions of corporate executives and board members, called insiders, as well as major shareholders, politicians and other important figures. Due to their insider status, these investors are required to disclose stock transactions to the Securities and Exchange Commission or other regulatory groups.

Write to Ed Lin at [email protected] and follow @BarronsEdLin.