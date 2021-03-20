Washington’s iconic candy aplets and cotlets maker to close

The fourth-generation family business that makes the iconic Aplets and Cotlets candies will close in Cashmere, Wash. This spring after failing to find a buyer for the business.

Liberty Orchards chairman Greg Taylor, 72, said the family decided a few years ago to try and sell the business. Several potential buyers munched on the line a year ago until all talks collapsed during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We made a good effort,” said Taylor. “No business lasts forever. The family decided it was time to close.

Founded by Armenian immigrant families Armen Tertsagian and Mark Balaban, Liberty Orchards does not own a single acre of apple trees. The company was then run in the second generation by John Chakirian and Richard Odabashian, who ran the business from 1956 to the 1980s.

Since then Taylor, the grandson of Armen Tertsagian, has been the president of the company.

“The business started out as an apple orchard,” Taylor said. “But when we got into candy making, our founders decided they liked it better. They started using apple concentrates from other producers.

The famous chewy and square fruit and nut confections include nuts and apricots. Nationally recognized treats have been made the same way for decades.

While the family traced the orders of Aplets and Cotlets to 1918, the company officially celebrated its centenary last year.

“It’s officially 101 years old, but we’re probably a little older,” Taylor said.

Discussions within the family to sell or close began before anyone heard of the coronavirus. While the pandemic reduced revenue generated from factory visits and in-person store purchases, online sales increased during the shutdown, Taylor said.

Online sales “started to increase immediately when COVID hit. And it has continued to this day, ”he said. “This makes up for lost sales in the retail store and the outlet store and the visitation of Cashmere, which is a big part of our business.”

The biggest impact of the pandemic has been losing interested buyers, he said.

“Once COVID hit back a year ago, everyone we spoke to stopped caring about the acquisition and started focusing on the issues they faced in their own businesses,” Taylor said. “It’s not a good environment to sell a business.”

The company owns the original factory and offices, as well as another warehouse for shipping, located one block away in Kashmir.

“Our brands have value and production equipment has value. We are looking for buyers for all of these things, ”he said.

The town of Cashmere gave the name of two streets to the company. The popularity of candy over the years has even prompted efforts to designate Liberty Orchards confectionery as the state’s official candy.

While Taylor loved the publicity for his Aplets and Cotlets, he acknowledged that a claim could also be made for the state’s other iconic candy, Almond Roca, made since 1914 by Brown & Haley Co. of Tacoma.

“Our whole family is proud that we have done 100 years and the products we have made and the customers we have served over the years and all the jobs we have provided in Kashmir and the region,” he said. he declares.

During the low season, the staff typically drops to around 25 workers. It jumps to over 120 at the height of production in the fall, when the company places most of its orders by phone or mail order, Taylor said.

The company intends to continue filling orders and operating the factory and store until June 1.

“Until then, we will continue to manufacture products,” Taylor said. “Hopefully retail customers will continue to buy products and load up on our brands as they won’t be available soon.”

Once Liberty Orchards closes or changes hands, it will end the only job Taylor has held in the past 43 years. He notes that he spent more than four decades without a promotion.

However, he became president of the company at the age of 29.

“I have spent my entire life here and have loved serving our family in this way and being president of this company,” he said. “We look back with pride at what has been accomplished.”