Rackspace filing spawns sales speculation and soaring stock prices





Shares of Rackspace Technology surged on Friday after a regulatory filing sparked speculation that the San Antonio cloud computing company could be an acquisition target.

Rackspace’s Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlined compensation plans for its senior executives in the event of a change in ownership.

The plan covers CEO Kevin Jones and other designated employees in the event of a “change of control termination”. It describes severance pay, bonuses, health insurance, outplacement services and tax refunds. A Rackspace spokesperson declined to comment on the SEC filing or market speculation. In 2016, New York-based Apollo Global Management, one of the world’s largest private equity firms, acquired Rackspace in a $ 4.3 billion deal that took the company off the market. scholarship holder. Apollo kept the company private until it orchestrated an initial public offering on the NASDAQ Global Select Market in August. With more than 20 million shares traded in the hands, Rackspace’s stock closed on Friday at $ 24.13, up 7% from Thursday. Since its IPO, its shares have closed as low as $ 15.25 and as high as $ 25.76. On ExpressNews.com: Rackspace Posts $ 64 Million Loss, Increases 4Q Revenue In August, shortly after Rackspace returned to the stock market, a Reuters report cited anonymous sources saying Amazon Web Services was potentially seeking a stake in the company. Despite the buzz, both companies have been silent on the possibility since then. Thursday’s filing follows a transition period for the company. In November, Amar Maletira became the company’s new CFO, and in January, Rackspace announced the refinancing of $ 2.9 billion in debt. On ExpressNews.com: Rackspace refinances nearly $ 2.9 billion in debt Rackspace ended 2020 with revenue up 11% to $ 2.7 billion from $ 2.4 billion in 2019. In the fourth quarter, however, the company recorded a loss of $ 64 million, up 14% from the same period a year earlier. Brandon Lingle writes for Express-News through Report for America, a national service program that places reporters in local newsrooms. ReportforAmerica.org. [email protected]

