The chip shortage is hitting Ford, others. Investors don’t have to panic yet.

Text size





Things are getting interesting in the auto industry.

Ford engine



(ticker: F) and



General Motors



are not at full capacity. And



Stellantis



(STLA), formerly Fiat Chrysler, builds trucks with missing parts. It all sounds bad, but it is exactly what US investors should expect now.

The problem causing these problems is the global shortage of automotive microchips, which has plagued the industry for the past few months.

The Saturday, Reuters reported that Stellantis would partially build Dodge Ram pickups and finish them later when the chips were available. This wasn’t the only update detailing the pain of semiconductors. Ford mentionned the same goes for its F-150 trucks on Friday. Ford’s press release says the trucks are driving on assembly lines without certain electronic modules containing rare semiconductors. The trucks go to the dealerships after the parts arrive and the trucks have been checked.

Ford also announced plant downtimes in the United States and Germany. Earlier in March, GM ad similar measures in some of its factories.

The shortage adds billions of dollars in costs and slashes production, but here’s the thing: All the automakers said it would happen at the start of the year.

GM called the headwind chip shortage $ 1 billion for 2021 operating profit. Ford estimated the chip shortage would hit 2021 operating profit from $ 1 billion to $ 2.5 billion. The events of the past few weeks are just tangible proof of what investors were warned some time ago.

Investors, for now, believe the shortage will pass. Shares of Ford, GM and Stellantis are up around 46%, 44% and 22% year-to-date, respectively, far better than comparable gains in the



S&P 500



and



Dow Jones Industrial Average.



Investors think it will pass because the semiconductor industry is working on it. Giant chip



Semiconductor manufacturing in Taiwan



(TSM), for example, called solving the automotive chip shortage a top priority during its fourth quarter earnings conference call in January.

Investors will start to become much more worried if the shortage continues into the third quarter and companies like Ford need to set new directions. Until then, the news is an exercise in reconciling events with the orientations of the company.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]