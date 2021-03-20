Business
How does the stock market work? | Financial literacy
The stock market is the most accessible investment market for ordinary individuals. It is a type of capital market, which connects investors and businesses to facilitate the transfer of funds. This is where public companies list stocks and where investors buy and sell them.
The stock market is no longer so much a physical place. While they might ring the bell on the New York Stock Exchange every day, the days of buying and selling magnetic tapes are virtually over. Today the stock market exists through brokerage houses. It is through brokers that retail and institutional investors buy and sell hundreds of billions of dollars every day. Here is how it all works.
What is an action?
The stock market revolves around securities called stocks, which represent the equity of a company. When a person buys shares of a company, they are buying a fractional part of the company. This gives them access to the wealth generation capabilities of that business. The price of shares increases as the value of a company increases and decreases as its value decreases. They are linked to its performance.
As equity securities, stocks also offer benefits to investors. For example, you could get voting stocks that impact business decision making. Or, your stock may entitle you to a dividend paid when the company exceeds expectations. Investors can look for these advantages when choosing which companies to buy stocks in.
Types of actions
There is around 6,000 state-owned companies listed on the US stock exchanges. This number grows even more when you consider international trading and over-the-counter (OTC) trading. But not all stocks are the same. There are a variety of unique criteria and stipulations that govern different types of inventory. Here are some of the most common types of actions:
- Common stock vs preferred stock
- Micro, small, mid and large cap stocks
- National and international actions
- Growth, value and dividend stocks
- Cyclical vs non-cyclical stocks
- Blue chip stocks vs penny stocks
The different types of actions dictate How? ‘Or’ What people invest in it. Often times, the type of stocks a person invests is related to their risk tolerance.
For example, blue-chip stocks are often large-cap companies that pay dividends and offer great stability, even in times of economic conflict. They are great for more defensive investors. Conversely, a small-cap growth stock can be more volatile because it represents a booming business. There is more risk associated with investing, but also more reward.
There are also different ways to invest in stocks apart from direct investing. Index funds and ETFs, for example, are groups of stocks available at a global price. They are perfect for diversifying exposure.
How to buy, sell and trade stocks
There are many different wealth building strategies present in the stock market. They are dictated by risk, time horizon of investment, economic conditions and investor sentiment, among other variables. At a high level, they are divided into two schools of thought: investing vs trading.
Invest is a long-term mindset. Investors tend to buy and hold shares of companies over time, adding to them regularly. The idea is that the stock market usually rises over time and it is impossible to beat the aggregate sum of market gains. Investors sometimes choose to invest in dividend-paying stocks in order to generate even more profit. Other times, investors resist economic turmoil and lower on average by buying more while prices are low.
Trade is a short-term strategy that involves buying and selling short-term securities. Day trading takes place over a single day, while some forms of pattern trading can last for weeks or months. Traders seek to capitalize on price fluctuations. They seek to reap the benefits of small gains and losses on the stock price. Traders seek to minimize time as a variable by quickly selling positions.
Buying a position allows an investor to access that company’s earning power. Whether it’s for the day or for a decade, the goal of investing in the stock market is to harness this earning power in personal wealth.
Key Stock Market Terms You Should Know
Getting involved in the stock market means exposing yourself to a whole new language. Here’s a look at some of the most common and top-level terms associated with stock investing:
- Bear market: When stock prices are generally down.
- Bull market: When stock prices are generally on the rise.
- Exchange: The place that lists the stocks to buy and sell.
- Index: A set of actions used to compare the performance of the market or industry.
- Initial public offering (IPO): The first shares of equity that a company releases to investors.
- Moving average: The average movement of stock prices over a specified period of time.
- Sector: Part of the scholarship dedicated to similar companies (technology, energy, etc.).
- Volume: The number of shares traded for a specific company on a given day.
- Float: The total number of shares issued by a company available for trading on a given day.
Keep in mind that these are market specific terms. The world of stock market jargon is astronomical when you start buying and selling stocks!
Basic functions of the stock market
Buying and selling stocks is a great way to generate passive income in your life. To deepen your investment knowledge, register for the U investment e-letter below. We provide investment information, stock market trends and analysis that will help you better understand the market.
The stock market performs various functions. For companies, it’s a place to raise capital by issuing stocks to greedy investors. For investors, this is a chance to build wealth by capitalizing on the success of companies in which you hold equity. The stock market is also where most retirement funds are acquired. The market is even an economic barometer. It is a strong indicator of financial stability for businesses, individuals and the country as a whole.
