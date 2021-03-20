Texas Restaurant Sign Threatens $ 50 Fee ‘If I Have to Explain Why Masks Are Required’





The sign is ironic, but the husband and wife team did it in the name of the safety of their customers and employees.

“Our new supplement” reads the sign.

“$ 75 – If I am to hear why you don’t agree …” Wayne LaCombe told CNN he came up with the idea after seeing a similar sign online. “I thought, ‘Oh, that’s funny. I’m going to put this on because it sends a message, “” he said. “And not five minutes after I put it on, the customers who walked in were laughing and taking pictures.” To get the message home, one of their waiters, an art student, painted a woman wearing a mask on the restaurant window with a caption saying the masks are respectful, not political. Effective March 10, Governor Greg Abbott eased restrictions to stop the spread of Covid-19, including removing the mask requirement and allowing all businesses to reopen 100%. Abbott did so because active Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations were at levels not seen in months. Critics of the decision said it was too early, citing the small percentage of Texans vaccinated at the time and spreading variants of the virus. LaCombe said he and his wife received their first doses of the vaccine, but many of their staff are yet to be vaccinated. Restaurant tables are spaced out, they have reduced the capacity, employees wear masks and wash their hands between each table and take everyone’s temperature before entering the building. There is also hand sanitizer at each table. He said two couples came to him on Friday and told him it was the first time they had eaten at a restaurant since the start of the pandemic. “We feel very honored and privileged that they have chosen us,” he said. He said they got a great response from their customers and some neighboring businesses praised them for making a statement, but there has been growling online. Kat LaCombe is a retired oncology nurse with 28 years of experience and responded to some of the reviews in a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “All we ask is that customers wear a mask when walking past another person who eats and is not wearing a mask,” she wrote . “Of course, that doesn’t seem like much to ask … but apparently it is.” Les LaCombes opened their restaurant in October 2019 and had to close for two and a half months due to the pandemic. Wayne LaCombe said he was not sure the business could survive if it were to close again. “We have a race that we haven’t finished, and when the numbers go up, our business goes down,” he said. “So yes, it is very urgent to keep the numbers low.”

