Energy Crushes All Other S&P Sectors So Far In 2021: 3 Energy Stocks To Add To Your Portfolio

The energy sector is on fire this year. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF, an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks 23 energy stocks in the S&P 500 Index, is up over 35% so far in 2021. It has absolutely crushed the market as a whole, as the S&P 500 has only risen about 5% since the start of the year.

Despite this acceleration, several energy stocks appear to have enough fuel to continue producing compelling returns for shareholders. Three that stand out from our energy contributors are pipeline operators Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), ONEOK (NYSE: OKE), and Energy transfer (NYSE: ET).

More and more precious

Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enbridge): Enbridge in Canada is one of the largest pipeline operators in North America. It also has a natural gas distribution business and clean power generation capacity, but these are relatively small operations compared to its pipelines. The point is that pipelines are experiencing a significant setback in the United States, which suggests that building new assets will be difficult to achieve. In fact, the entire energy industry is facing a shift in vision in Washington, DC that further obscures the future of mid-level assets.

Having said that, there is a flip side to this. Existing infrastructure could become increasingly important if it is difficult to build new ones from scratch. And as one of the biggest players in the industry, Enbridge has a well-established position. This is especially true in the Canadian oil sands. And with such a footprint, Enbridge believes it can continue to invest in its business for years to come, forecasting approximately 5% to 7% growth in distributable cash flow (DCF) through 2023.

But what are investors getting here? For starters, a bold dividend yield of 7.2% which has been increased each year for 26 consecutive years. (The dividend is paid in Canadian dollars, so the US figure will vary with exchange rates.) The goal is for the company to pay between 60% and 70% of its DCF, a range in which it thinks it will stay for years. The dividend therefore appears to be well hedged, a fact that was true even when oil prices fell, and further growth is likely with the expansion of the DCF. The best part? The positives remain valid here whatever happens to oil prices.

The ability to keep growing

Matt DiLallo(ONEOK):ONEOK shares have already risen by more than 30% this year. However, the pipeline stock has a lot of space to operate. For starters, its stock price is still down by a third since the start of 2020 even though its profits are growing despite all the volatility in the oil market. Meanwhile, he has plenty of room to continue growing, thanks to all the capacity he has built in recent years.

ONEOK has just had a solid year. The pipeline company increased its earnings and cash flow by approximately 6% in2020despite numerous turbulences on the oil market. At the same time, it sees its profits and cash flow grow at double-digit rates in 2021, driven by producer activity on its systems and additional capacity from recently completed expansion projects.

The company has built enough new capacity in recent years to enable it to handle additional volumes when the oil market recovers. Because of this, he can continue to grow his profits and cash flow at a healthy pace without investing a lot of additional capital. As a result, it is expected to produce an increasing supply of free cash flow in the coming years. This will further improve its balance sheet, further supporting its 7.5% dividend.

This increasingly durable highdividend yield On its own, ONEOK is a stock that investors should consider adding to their portfolio. Add to that its advantage as the energy market continues to improve, and this pipeline stock could continue to produce overwhelming total returns for the market over the next several years.

A promising stock of recovery energy

Neha Chamaria (Energy transfer): Energy Transfer has had a terrible 2020, with the stock losing half of its value in barely a year. Although it has rebounded in recent months, the stock still looks attractive given the midsize company’s recovery and growth prospects this year, as management pointed out in its latest quarterly earnings release.

Specifically, Energy Transfer is set to generate significant cash flow in 2021, although the price of oil does not move much in the future. For starters, the company’s planned capital spending this year of around $ 1.45 billion is half of last year’s spending, which should free up a lot of cash. Management expects annual growth spending to continue falling from just $ 500 million to $ 700 million in 2022 and 2023.

Second, Energy Transfer plans to complete its acquisition of Activate Midstream (NYSE: ENBL) In the coming months. The $ 7.2 billion deal is not only expected to be immediately accretive to its free cash flow (FCF), but also save it at least $ 100 million per year. This is a promising growth movement that should significantly expand Energy Transfer’s footprint without harming its cash flow profile: Energy Transfer should be able to generate nearly 95% of its cash flow from contracts. fee after acquisition.

Together, the acquisition and lower capital spending are expected to significantly increase Energy Transfer’s FCF going forward, giving it the leeway to strengthen its balance sheet while maintaining a strong dividend payout. Notably, if the company’s payout coverage ratio could average 2.32 times even in an exceptionally difficult year like 2020, it should perform much better in 2021. 7.5% currently.