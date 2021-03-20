Covid-19 slows the growth of the global arms industry

The diplomatic breakthrough that allowed relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain to normalize last summer was also seen as a potential boon for the international defense industry.

But the prospects for direct transfers of Israeli defense technology to Arab countries have instead lagged amid the coronavirus pandemic with many factors contributing to the reduction in defense sales at all levels.

Overall, defense analyst Janes expects the industry to grow this year, albeit at its lowest rate, just 0.7% since 2013, with total global spending in defense to nearly $ 1.8 trillion. Janes expects significant declines in Africa, the Middle East and Russia, with no growth in Asia-Pacific, Europe and Latin America.

These are tangible signs of how the coronavirus and efforts to combat it have affected the defense industry, usually resilient given its financial and geopolitical importance, as governments have viewed the public health crisis as a problem. national security.

Logistical and economic obstacles have disrupted sales, development and manufacturing. Many defense companies have been rocked by rising costs and production irregularities. And governments have invested billions of dollars in the fight against the economic and public health effects of Covid-19.

The impact of the virus on the defense industry has varied. The aerospace sector, which relies heavily on civil aviation, has been particularly affected due to pandemic travel blockages. The General Aviation Manufacturers Association said global business jet deliveries fell 20.4% last year.

Military exercises, which are traditionally an opportunity for vendor countries to present their weapon systems to potential customers, have been limited. The Pentagon has suspended troop movements and deployments.

Last year in February, Washington and Seoul postponed planned joint military exercises due to the coronavirus and President Donald Trumps’ objection to their cost. Military exercises on their own account for millions of dollars in economic activity.

The pandemic has limited the collection of human intelligence, a growing reliance on cyber intelligence and cybersecurity, and the continued development of unmanned systems such as Ariel drones. Analysts have also seen an increase in sales of thermal imaging equipment, which can be used to take body temperature remotely.

Despite setbacks, some analysts consider the defense industry to be largely shielded from major volatility, thanks to the multi-year nature of its procurement cycle.

Demand over the next two years is unlikely to be affected, as budgets for these projects were allocated before the pandemic and the projects are critical to national defense, according to a report released by accounting firm Deloitte LLP.

But a sharp reduction in face-to-face meetings, a necessity given the political aspects of most arms agreements, has hampered the progress of new agreements. A Gulf official at the international defense exhibition and conference, held in Abu Dhabi, said some international counterparts were also reluctant to engage in video conferences.

For this and other reasons, the Abu Dhabi Biennial Exhibition, the region’s largest defense conference, known as IDEX, has been of particular value to the industry. The fact that the Emiratis, who have resorted to strict public health checks since the start of the pandemic, have mounted exposure has come as a surprise. More than 900 exhibitors from 59 countries participated.

By contrast, this year the Paris Air Show, a traditional industry palm presser slated for June, has been canceled, with one of many defense conferences and exhibitions canceled, postponed, or hosted remotely over the course of the past year.

This year’s IDEX conference demonstrated the UAE’s priority to become a major arms player amid continued rivalry with Iran and the Biden administration’s scrutiny of US arms sales to the UAE and the United States. Saudi Arabia.

Coming after the completion of the agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, this year’s rally has shown promise in the arms industry as the first IDEX in which Israeli defense companies have participated, marking a change major in the complexion of the defense of the regions.

However, the closure of international flights to and from Israel linked to the coronavirus has left the exhibition booths of these Israeli companies almost empty.

Many companies that managed to attend the conference brought with them the lessons of the challenges of the pandemic. One of the few Israeli companies represented at IDEX, small arms manufacturer Emtan Karmiel Ltd., shut down production at its factory for several weeks and faced shipping costs that soared by 5 at $ 20 per kilogram.

The Biden administration approved a $ 60 million sale of Lockheed Martins F-16s to Jordan in the past month.

That’s because there were fewer thefts, said Ron Pollak, Emtans vice president of sales and marketing. Our profit has been damaged.

An executive at The Edge, an Emirati defense conglomerate, said some subsidiaries have adopted what amounts to a staggered work schedule in order to continue production while meeting strict government health regulations.

Janes said defense purchases in the Gulf region grew 5.4% in 2020, to $ 100 billion, but is expected to decline 9.4% in 2021 and decline further in 2022 to $ 89.4 billion. of dollars. Janes predicts that Gulf military spending will not return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

China was among the countries that have shown resilience to the pandemic, with its 2021 defense budget increasing 6.8% to $ 209.4 billion in the first year of a new five-year plan .

Israel was not the only flagship country to have a limited presence at IDEX. Concerns about the pandemic discouraged the United States, which was usually the exhibit’s largest government mission, from sponsoring a delegation.

Israeli state-owned Aerospace Industries posted record sales of $ 4.2 billion last year. An assembly line near Or Yehuda, Israel.

The Pentagon has taken steps to beef up U.S. contractors over the past year, more than doubling the $ 135 million in 2020, from $ 64 million in 2019 distributed annually through the US Act. defense production. The act was known over the past year for its use in coronavirus-related purchases, but it has been used regularly by the Department of Defense for national security.

The majority of that money, $ 80 million, went to Spirit AeroSystems Holdings. Inc.,

a Kansas aircraft manufacturer who laid off hundreds of workers due to downturns in the aerospace industry.

For some US companies, new defense deals are continuing despite the general slowdown. The Biden administration approved several big deals over the past month, including a $ 60 million Lockheed Martin sale Corp.

Jordan F-16s and $ 85 million Raytheon Technologies Corp.

sale of missiles to Chile.

Prosperity in hard times was not limited to the largest US defense maker in Turkey, Aselsan Elektronik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS

., increased its revenues by 24% last year, reaching $ 2.23 billion.

Due to a new focus on profits ahead of a planned Tel Aviv Stock Exchange listing, state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, one of the country’s largest exporters, posted record sales of 4.2 billion dollars last year. Despite this, said an IAI spokesperson, it was still a difficult year.

We had to do a lot of creative solutions to bring our products to our customers, she said.

