Colorado woman charged $ 5,705.70 for a cup of KIRO 7 News Seattle coffee





AURORA, Colorado – Coffee drinks are relaxing for many people. But for a Colorado woman, an incorrect bill resulted in a brawl that has been going on for more than three months. >> Read more new trends Lisa Angello, from Aurora, tried to reconcile her bank account after being billed $ 5,705.70 for a cinnamon dolce latte, KMGH reported. The drink, ordered by Angello on December 24 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, was to cost $ 5.70. Instead, the convenience store inside the station entered the number twice, amounting to $ 5,705.70, the TV station reported. Every day I think about it, says Angello KMGH. I went to the Gaylord with a guest from out of town so we could take his kids ice skating. It was a cinnamon dolce latte. An Aurora woman was mistakenly billed $ 5,705.70 for a $ 5.70 cup of coffee at the Gaylord Rockies on Christmas Eve. What she thought was a simple refund turned into a nightmare for more than two months. https://t.co/NCI3nKM73r – Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) March 19, 2021 On December 28, Angello said he had received an alert from his bank, USAA, for insufficient funds. I have never had insufficient fund charges before. I’m very, very careful with the money in there, how I pay my bills, says Angello KMGH. Then I realized that $ 5,705.70 was the amount twice invested. $ 5.70 and $ 5.70. It’s a trip to Paris cinnamon dolce latte. It seemed like an honest mistake that would be easy to fix, but it turned into a stressful hill of coffee beans. Angello said she was caught in a vortex of email and phone calls with USAA and Gaylord Rockies, the TV station reported. According to KMGH, an email from Gaylord was an apology from a supervisor, who said the company’s accounting team processed the refund on January 22. However, Angello said his bank records never showed proof of the repayment. While the USAA initially credited the Angellos account, the bank debited that amount last week. Nobody supports me. I’m stuck between USAA and Gaylord, and no one is listening, says Angello KMGH. I want my money back to me. It has been so stressful. USAA has been in contact with our member and we are working with the trader to resolve the issue, a USAA spokesperson said in a statement. We take customer concerns very seriously and work directly with customers to resolve issues, a spokesperson for Gaylord Rockies said in a statement. If necessary, we also provide the appropriate documentation to third party financial services or institutions to facilitate customer resolutions. For the sake of privacy, we do not comment on specific customer issues. After Angello contacted KMGH, the TV station contacted USAA. The bank issued an interim credit to the Angellos account, the TV station reported. Within a few hours of contacting them, I received money in my account as an interim credit. So I’m back in the dark where I can pay my bills, Angello said. And it doesn’t matter who’s to blame. I just want this to be rectified. I want this to be done.







