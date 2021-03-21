US SEC Orders ConocoPhillips, Occidental To Hold Shareholder Votes On Emissions Targets: FT

TipRanks

Analysts say they are buying the bottom of these 3 stocks

Smart investing in stocks shouldn’t be emotional, but investors are only human after all, which makes it difficult to follow a rational trading strategy. Investors should remember Warren Buffett’s advice: We just try to be afraid when others are greedy and only be afraid when others are afraid. What Buffett advocates is the oldest piece of market advice: buy low and sell high. With this in mind, we embarked on our own search for attractive investment opportunities at a discount. Using the TipRanks database, we were able to find 3 stocks down from their recent highs, while some Wall Street analysts recommend buying the downside. Let’s take a closer look. Teladoc Health (TDOC) We’ll start with Teladoc, a remote medical care service, which uses an online network to connect patients with doctors for non-urgent matters, including ear, nose and throat issues. , laboratory references, basic medical advice and diagnostics and prescription refills for non-addictive drugs. In the words of the company, its remote home visits by primary care physicians, using digital technology to deliver old-fashioned service. The Teladocs service is in high demand and the corona year saw the company thrive, and its business model was perfectly suited to the conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Annual revenues in 2020 increased 98% year-over-year to 1.09 billion, and the total number of patient visits increased 156% to 10.6 million. In addition, the company finalized its merger with competitor Livongo in October in an $ 18.5 billion deal. Teladoc shareholders now control 58% of the combined company. While the move adds to Teladocs’ capabilities and potential patient base, it also means the company incurred significant costs during the fourth quarter. Teladoc had to pay cash for the merger and as a result fourth quarter results showed a heavy EPS loss of $ 3.07 per share. Besides the fourth quarter net loss, investors are also concerned about the membership forecast for 2021. Specifically, this figure will likely be between 52 and 54 million, which implies a growth of + 3.4 to 7.4 % year over year. That’s well down from + 40% in 2020 and + 61% in 2019. The stock has slipped 37% from its recent high in mid-February, but Canaccord 5-star analyst Richard Close , says “buy this drop”. The positives such as multiple product sales, increasing usage, new enrollment strength, and growth in visits to non-infectious areas outweigh the membership metric when all is said and done. Opportunities have arisen in the past to jump into (or earn shares in) Teladoc – we believe this is one of the opportunities, Close noted with confidence. Close those comments with a buy note and a price target of $ 330 which implies a 78% hike in the next 12 months. (To view Closes’ record, click here) Overall, Teladoc has generated a lot of interest on Wall Street. There are 21 reviews on the action, with 13 to buy and 8 to keep, giving TDOC a consensual moderate buy rating. The stock is selling for $ 185.43, while its average price target of $ 255.05 suggests a year-over-year rise of ~ 38%. (See TDOC Stock Analysis on TipRanks) Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) From medical care we will move on to mining, because sometimes owning a gold mine is the best thing to do after owning gold. Agnico Eagle has been a Canadian gold miner with the company for over 60 years. The company has active mining operations in Canada, Mexico and Finland, and showed strong production in 2020. The company’s fourth quarter report details more than 501,000 ounces of gold produced, at a production cost of $ 771 per ounce versus an all-in sustaining cost of $ 985 per ounce. This quarterly performance was duplicated for the full year of 2020. Total gold production amounted to over 1.73 million ounces, the high end of previously released annual forecasts, and the cost of production per ounce, $ 838, was well under all-inclusive years. maintenance cost of $ 1,051 per ounce. High production the fourth quarter issue was a company record leading to high revenues. Agnico reported fourth quarter net income of $ 205.2 million, or 85 cents per share. For the full year, income was $ 511.6 million, or $ 2.12 per share. That figure included the 9% per share loss in the first quarter and was still 6% higher than the 2019 figure. Despite good 2020 figures, AEM shares have slid since the release of earnings, dropping by about 21% of their value. While the business is profitable and production is meeting expectations, fourth quarter profits were down 7.6% sequentially and 38% year-on-year. Covering this title for CIBC, analyst Anita Soni writes: In our opinion, the market reaction to the quarterly results has been overstated and we recommend investors add down positions We continue to favor Agnico for its track record of prudent capital allocation, a largely organic growth strategy, exploration expertise (evident in the strong replenishment of reserves and resource additions in a year affected by COVID), a portfolio of projects and solid management. In light of these comments, Soni set a price target of $ 104 to go with an outperformance rating (ie Buy). Its target implies a potential increase over one year of 73% from current levels. (To see Sonis’ track record, click here) Overall, Agnico Eagle achieves a consensus analyst rating of Strong Buy, based on 12 recent reviews that include 9 buys versus 3 takes. The shares are priced at $ 60.12 and their average price target of $ 85.62 implies a potential upside of 42% for the coming year. (See AEM Stock Market Analysis on TipRanks) Redfin (RDFN) Last but not least is Redfin, a Seattle-based online real estate broker with a business model based on modest fees (from 1% to 3% ) for sellers to list their homes and to close the sale. The company aims to make the home visit, start-of-list and escrow processes faster and easier. Redfin posted a 4.7% year-over-year gain in the fourth quarter, with revenue reaching $ 244 million. EPS, at 11 cents, was well above the net loss of 8 cents recorded in the last year’s quarter. Both numbers beat Wall Street estimates by substantial margins. For the full year 2020, the net loss was $ 18.5 million, less than a quarter of the 2019 figure. Since the release of results, RDFN shares are down 25 %. Investors are somewhat frightened by the company’s first-quarter forecast for a quarterly loss of between $ 36 million and $ 39 million. That’s higher than the total loss of the 2020s, and there are fears that Redfin is moving away from profitability. The company is facing headwinds for growth due to two factors, a lack of agents and a lack of properties to list. The first factor can be satisfied by a hiring campaign, but the second is beyond the control of the company and is only partially offset by higher property values. Ygal Arounian, 5-Star Analyst at Wedbush, wrote a review on Redfin titled Buy the Dip, Theres a Lot to Like Here. The strong housing market continues to generate material benefits for Redfin, where it struggles to keep up with demand. Customers seeking agent service were +54 years / year, even after Redfin made changes to its site that discouraged customers from requesting visits when an agent was unlikely to be available, “wrote Arounian. The analyst added: “Redfin still doesn’t have nearly the number of agents it needs for the level of demand it sees and is aggressively recruiting to make it happen. Agent recruitment increased by around 80% for senior agents in December / January compared to September / October. Redfin is also experiencing increased repeat rates and referrals, which may support growth for longer. To that end, Arounian set a target price of $ 109 on the stock, indicating his confidence in a 57% year-over-year increase and supporting his outperformance (i.e. buy) rating. (To see Arounians’ performance history, click here) Redfins shares have 10 recent reviews on file, with a breakdown of 4 buy and 6 take, for a moderate buy analyst consensus rating. The average price target is $ 87.71, which implies a 27% hike from the trade price of $ 69.22. (See RDFN Stock Analysis on TipRanks) To find great ideas for stocks traded at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that brings together all the information about TipRanks stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.