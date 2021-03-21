Business
This defense contractor goes public – and it could be a good deal
First, Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) bought Sikorsky from United Technologies.
Then, in 2020, Raytheon(NYSE: RTX) bought United Technologies itself.
Between, Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) acquired Orbital ATKand L3 (NYSE: LHX) acquired Harris Corp.
For a very long time, it seemed that the defense industry was only moving in one direction, collapsing on itself, becoming more and more focused, and with the number of pure-play defense actions available. for investors to buy smaller and smaller.
But not anymore. This year 2021, investors will finally see a new defense action arrive on the market: Leonardo DRS.
Presentation of Leonardo DRS
If you don’t know Leonardo DRS yet, it’s no surprise. It is certainly not the largest defense company in the world. Total revenues in 2019 were only $ 2.7 billion, a tiny fraction of the activities carried out by defense giants such as General dynamics (NYSE: GD) or Boeing (NYSE: BA) – or one of the other companies mentioned above for that matter.
Leonardo DRS isn’t even a fully American defense contractor – at least not anymore. Although originally founded in 1969 in Mount Vernon, New York, as Diagnostic Retrieval Systems, and currently based in Arlington, Virginia, Leonardo DRS is now a subsidiary of a subsidiary of Leonardo Spa, the manufacturer military helicopter formerly known as Spa Finmeccanica
Here in the United States, Leonardo DRS is focused on providing advanced sensors, computer and communications networks, and air defense and ship propulsion systems to the United States military, reports S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Leonardo DRS IPO
And now it’s made public. In an S-1 / A filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week, Leonardo DRS described a plan by its immediate parent company, Leonardo US Holding, a subsidiary of Leonardo Spa, to sell 31.9 million shares in as part of an initial public offering on the NYSE. . Leonardo plans to list his shares under the symbol “DRS”, and for ease of reading I will refer to the potential IPO of that name from here on out.
The 31.9 million shares for sale represent a 22% stake in the company, implying that after the IPO, DRS will have 145 million shares outstanding (the remainder still being held by the company. mother). Halfway through the targeted IPO price of $ 20 to $ 22 per share, this in turn implies a market cap of around $ 3 billion for the DRS share.
Now … is that a good price or a bad price for investors to pay?
Valuing Leonardo DRS
Well, let’s see here. According to the IPO prospectus (S-1 / A), DRS:
- Earned $ 85 million in fiscal 2020, up 13% from 2019
- Generated positive free cash flow of $ 74 million – down 33% from 2019
- Reported sales of $ 2.8 billion – up just 2% year-over-year
Sluggish sales growth and negative free cash flow movement certainly don’t look too appealing. Then again, 2020 has been a bit of a weird year for many companies, so I wouldn’t necessarily hold that against DRS. Especially not when you consider that over the past five years, DRS has seen annualized sales gains of around 12% per year.
I also note that the $ 2.8 billion in sales reported by DRS for FY2020 is very close to the $ 3 billion market cap it is targeting, resulting in a price-to-sales ratio of less than 1.1 – very close to the P / S ratio of 1.0. this is the historical standard for defense contractors. Seen from this point of view, while DRS action may seem expensive with over 35 times the leakage profits (and over 40 times free cash flow), I wouldn’t necessarily call the stock overvalued – not in this valuation of the sell price, nor in light of its superior growth rate.
A few final notes: It should be noted that DRS has a backlog of work to do of $ 3.3 billion – 16% more than a year ago and 18% more than 2020 sales – and that he has set aside over $ 3 billion. new orders last year. The resulting book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 shows that DRS continues to develop its business well.
It’s also worth noting that the budget of the US Department of Defense – DRS’s biggest customer, accounting for 84% of its annual sales – has grown only 5% per year over the past five years. This means that DRS is growing more than twice as fast as its target market, and therefore, presumably, is gaining share in the defense market.
Between the reasonable valuation and the top growth rate, I conclude that DRS is correctly valued at its target IPO price – and maybe even a bit of a bargain.
