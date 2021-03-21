It’s the worst marijuana stock money can buy

Marijuana is one of the fastest growing industries over the next decade.

According to a recent report by New Frontier Data, cannabis sales in the United States are expected to increase by 21% per year between 2019 and 2025, eventually reaching $ 41.5 billion by the middle of the decade. Meanwhile, cannabis industry analysis firm BDSA seeks Canada to generate up to $ 6.4 billion in annual weed sales by 2026, up from $ 2.6 billion. in 2020. Add in Mexico, which now waves the green flag on recreational cannabis, and it’s easy to see how the North American marijuana market could reach $ 50 billion in sales by 2025.

With legal cannabis sales set to increase by a double-digit annualized percentage throughout the decade, marijuana stocks are a natural investor favorite.

Not all cannabis stocks will be winners

On the flip side, we also know that not all companies involved in an upcoming major investment will be a winner. If you had asked me six months ago to make a list of pot stocks to avoid, I wouldn’t have had a hard time finding candidates.

Canadian licensed producer Cannabis Aurora (NYSE: ACB) has long been a marijuana stock that I have emphasized that investors should avoid. Aurora’s management team has a bad habit of relying on its common stocks as collateral when making acquisitions and financing its day-to-day operations. Between mid-June 2014 and the end of 2020, the number of exceptional Aurora shares increased by more than 13,500%.

To start with, Aurora Cannabis is far from profitable, despite a sharp reduction in costs that has resulted in the closure of facilities and loss of jobs. Management has also pushed back its positive Adjusted EBITDA target on several occasions.

And it’s not just Canadian licensed producers that can be bad news for investors. American multi-state operator MedMen companies (OTC: MMNFF) has grown into one of the most poorly run cannabis companies. MedMen’s previous management was far too zealous with the company’s expansion plans and ruined its balance sheet. Without the capital injections from Gotham Green Partners, MedMen is unlikely to be even solvent today.

Even cash-rich pot stocks would be on the list. Despite a $ 1.8 billion equity investment from the tobacco giant Altria Groupin March 2019, Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) has mostly been a money pit for investors. He appears to have significantly overpaid to acquire cannabidiol-based beauty brand Lord Jones in 2019, and its growing activity is so minimal, relative to its market cap, that it only recently had its first quarter more. of $ 10 million in net sales.

This is the undisputed worst jar stock you can buy

The point is, there are a lot of bad stocks of marijuana – but one is standing head and shoulders above the pack. In my opinion, the worst pot stock money can buy is the penny stock Producers of sundials (NASDAQ: SNDL).

Shares of Sundial, a licensed Canadian producer, have risen about 1,000% since the end of October on three projects. First, there was Joe Biden’s victory in November and the Democrats’ subsequent takeover of the Senate in early January. Democrats have a much more favorable view of cannabis than Republicans, making it more likely that we will see some sort of cannabis reform enacted at the federal level in the months or years to come. Sundial investors are crossing their fingers for US legalization, which would allow all Canadian growers to enter the US weed market.

Second, investors seem happy that Sundial is cleaning up its balance sheet. As of March 15, the company had C $ 719 million (approximately $ 580 million) in unallocated cash. This implies that Sundial has more than sufficient capital to execute its growth initiatives.

And third, Sundial took advantage of being at the heart of the Reddit frenzy focused on retail investors. It has consistently been one of the best-selling short stocks of 2021, making it a perceived candidate for short-term squeeze among Reddit traders.

While these three factors explain why Sundial Growers started a four-figure gain in six months, they come close to justifying the decision.

Before Sundial, I thought Aurora Cannabis was one of the worst serial diluers I’ve ever seen, but Sundial takes the cake. While I am still awaiting the official stock tally of the company via the filing of its annual report in Canada at the time of writing, I estimate that as a result of the exercise of $ 98.3 million warrants last month, Sundial has at least 1.66 billion shares outstanding. . This means the company has increased its number of outstanding shares to more than 1.15 billion shares in about five months. I know its C $ 719 million turnover sounds appealing, but I understand that it was built by burying its most loyal followers under an avalanche of new stocks.

With such an overwhelming dilution, here are two things to consider. First, if and when the sundial breaks the profitability mark, it will need to generate C $ 17 million in profit (roughly $ 13.7 million) just to produce a single penny of earnings per share. Given that the company only achieved C $ 60.9 million in net sales ($ 49.1 million) last year, it is highly unlikely that we will ever see a significant profit per share of Sundial. .

Second, with the company also having a $ 1 billion blended bid at its disposal, this dilution is almost guaranteed to continue. What you have to understand is that the stock price is irrelevant and the market cap is what matters. For now, we’re looking at a company with a market cap of $ 2.6 billion (i.e. in the US) that didn’t even generate $ 50 million in net sales last year. . Of course, the share price can be seen as low. But investors are paying around $ 2 billion (cashless) for a company that is far from profitable, has seen its net sales reverse in 2020, and continues to dilute its shareholders. In other words, Sundial is a good candidate to dive again well below the minimum share price of $ 1 required for continued listing on the. Nasdaqexchange.

The emotions of young retail investors seem to be the only thing keeping Sundial Growers stock above $ 1. If investors were to really dig into this company’s operating performance and balance sheet, I’m sure they would come to the same conclusion: the sundial is the worst stock of marijuana your money can buy.