How Sanjeev Gupta lived big on shaky funding

When the Financial Times visited the address last week, work inside the houses, now under the direction of Guptas’ wife, was underway. Decorators said they had not met the owner, who they said was not in the country at the moment.

Global reach

Instead of running his business from his new London base, Gupta swapped the UK capital for Dubai before Christmas to escape the gravity of England’s third national lockdown and the watchful eye of the UK press, according to a based family friend. to Dubai.

He currently divides his time between a four-bedroom villa in Palm Jumeirah, man-built in Dubais, which he bought cheaply shortly after the UAE property crash in 2008, and a high-rise office. in the city’s financial district.

A retreat in Dubai has already taken place. Decades before forging his reputation as a Man of Steel, Gupta operated on the fringes of the commodities trading industry from offices in Mayfair, London. But in the mid-2000s, it suddenly decamped to the oil-rich emirate, according to two of its employees at the time, putting much of its operations in the UK.

Gupta bought the historic Bomera Mansion at Sydneys Potts Point for $ 35 million in 2019.

In 2017, a BBC Wales documentary team followed Gupta around Dubai during the intoxicating Grand Prix racing weekend as the businessman passed between networking lunches, a trade show and a party of yacht.

It is very far from Port Talbot [where Gupta tried to buy a steelworks], it’s an entirely different planet, noted presenter Brian Meechan as he surveyed the seaside garden of Guptas, adding with an air of disbelief: Why would you give up on this and move to the south of the country? Wales?

A Dubai-based family friend believes Guptas’ booming real estate portfolio reflects his desire to show he is part of the community as his business expands into new territories. Sanjeev is planting masts in the ground buying a house wherever he sets up a new business, he told the Financial Times.

This envy saw Gupta take possession of a vast Welsh country estate, a colonial Sydney mansion, the Belgravia townhouse and 114,000 acres in the Scottish Highlands, including the foothills of Ben Nevis, the most high mountain of the British Isles, all in the space of the for six years.

In 2016, the Scottish government granted him privileged access to Edinburgh Castle to celebrate his acquisition of Scotland’s last two steelworks, financed by a $ 7 million loan from the taxpayer. The FT reported last week that production at some Libertys steel plants had been halted and several suppliers had not been paid.

In Sydney, where Gupta moved his family after buying a steel plant in South Australia in 2017, friends recall boat trips around Sydney Harbor on his 31-meter yacht, cocktails from 300 people to which a attended former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and a vast scotch tape. whiskey collection.

You talk about a very rarefied market. Gupta spent $ 75.3 million on a six-story house in Belgravia, one of the most expensive areas in central London. Bloomberg

The estate of Guptas Welsh, whose name Wyelands is shared with the bank he acquired in 2016, was purchased in 2015. Gupta obtained the keys to the classic Regency villa of the property just a fortnight before the Furnaces at its Newport steel plant did not return to action after two hours. dormant years.

In the air

In July 2018, the Managing Director of Guptas at GFG was doing all she could to prevent her next big acquisition from failing, sending increasingly frantic WhatsApp messages to the seller. Rather than another aging metallurgy, however, the Steel Baron was in the process of making an aviation deal.

We [Sanjeev] really wants this plane, she writes.

The industrialist has amassed a collection of planes that includes a private plane and a helicopter with matching vanity tail panels that indicate how he came to be known and made his fortune: M-ETAL and M-INES. But this Nordic summer he had his eyes on something bigger: a Boeing 737.

It was so big we used to joke about being a nightclub on board, a former employee said.

While trying to snatch a jet over 30 meters in length for the knocked down price of $ 30 million, Gupta used a tactic that had served him well in business: approaching someone with good reasons to sell. . The owner was South African entrepreneur Christo Wiese, who had seen much of his wealth evaporate a few months before, due to the collapse of the trade market of the scandal-ridden retail conglomerate Steinhoff, of which Wiese had been president.

However, the deal fell apart after Gupta was unable to raise funding on time, leaving the two sides to bicker in court over a $ 2.5 million deposit.

This might not be the only time a plane purchase has failed. Later in 2018, Gupta incorporated a new company called Wyestream, a coat rack from its Wyelands estate and luxury private jet maker Gulfstream. People familiar with the matter said that while Gupta created the company to purchase a new aircraft, the entity was dissolved before any purchase was completed.

Gupta shares a love of private jets with its main funder Lex Greensill, the charismatic Australian financier whose empire has now collapsed, in part because of the billions of dollars in loans he has made to corporate tycoons. metals.

Greensill assembled a fleet of four business jets, allowing the farmer’s son to travel the world in style. One of the Greensills planes had a paint job to match that of Guptas, in the blue and silver colors of the main business of Liberty House industrialists. A person close to Greensill described it as a coincidence.

Greensill bought the planes, which included a $ 43 million Gulfstream G650, through Greensill Bank, a subsidiary in Germany, which is currently under criminal investigation for alleged balance sheet manipulation. The bank has denied any wrongdoing.

Guptas’ own bank has also undergone regulatory review for funding its larger business empire. The FT revealed in 2019 that Wyelands Bank had purchased his company’s new offices in Mayfair, a € 64 million building with five of its six floors leased to the GFG Alliance.

Following a FT investigation which found Wyelands lending to Guptas businesses through a network of shell companies, the Bank of England earlier this month forced Wyelands to return millions of pounds in retail deposits, forcing Gupta to inject 75 million in cash to cover savers’ money.

Gupta has since moved its main UK operations to a new headquarters in Belgravia. The striking white stone and glass facade building is still sometimes referred to by the name of one of its most notorious previous tenants: Enron House.