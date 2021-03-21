Sustainable development and the fall of Faber, CEO of Danone (2/2)

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 15: Danone CEO Emmanuel Faber announces the 2016 annual results of the … [+] global dairy food company during a press conference on February 15, 2017 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christophe Morin / IP3 / Getty Images) Getty Images



Could a more goal-oriented market environment have saved CEO Faber?

To what extent do the activist shareholder proposals give impetus to central Danone to introduce improved sustainable product offerings and regenerative impact practices geared towards natural capital?

Or has Danone, with its low debt ratio (38.5%), become too flexible a target to resist setting up an asset stripping company? Could leveraging more of the business pave the way for the expansion of the trading platform with short-term winning assets?

Inventory turnover, stimulated by high frequency traders, is at an all time high. Short-termism combined with singular, results-oriented investor behavior, totally ignoring the underlying carbon footprint, fueled this momentum. Broadband connectivity to Alternative trading systems, the emerging virtual stock exchanges, have only intensified the intensity.

Reuters calculations according to data from the New York Stock Exchange, the average holding period for US stocks was 5 1/2 months in June 2020, compared to 8 1/2 months at the end of 2019. Europe shows a similar trend, with periods holding contract for less than five months, compared to 7 months at the end of 2019.

However, the research carried out by the platform “Financing capitalism for the long term (FCLT)”, whose reportMeasure the short-term economic impact“showed that long-term-oriented companies outperform in terms of sales, net income, market capitalization and job creation.

Roman Krznaric presented several convincing arguments in favor of cathedral thought in his recent book, “The Good Ancestor”. In his work, Krznaric encourages us to broaden our time horizon and sharpen our foresight.

Agricultural regeneration practices take time to deploy but are urgent, affordable and scalable to sequester greenhouse gases and help stay below the 2 degree Fahrenheit threshold.

Current market dynamics hamper and erode time-demanding and life-affirming practices, contributing to the broader goals of the 2015 Paris Agreement. Within the framework of existing market practices, Emmanuel Faber, or for that matter any CEO environmentally conscious, must have a death wish to pursue such strategies.

What new methods could be devised to protect sustainable and targeted capital over the longer term?

Loyalty actions could become a way to stem the frenzy of stock turnover. Loyalty shares offer voting rights, dividends or additional shares as a reward for holding shares over a longer threshold period. The dual share class would provide long-term investors with more significant influence and an opportunity to pivot the company’s strategy towards creating sustainable, long-term value.

Company price movements are displayed on digital screens hung inside Euronext NV … [+] Paris Stock Exchange in the business district of La Défense in Paris, France, on Friday February 28, 2020. European stocks fell on Friday and were on the verge of having their worst week since the 2008 financial crisis as investors turned worried about the potential impact on the global market. economics of the spread of the coronavirus. Photographer: Cyril Marcilhacy / Bloomberg 2020 Bloomberg Finance LP



The “Long-term scholarship“(LTSE), founded by Eric Ries, aimed to present loyalty actions to its stakeholders focused on sustainable development. Sustainable stock exchanges (SSE), is a peer-to-peer learning platform. It focuses on improving corporate transparency and the performance of ESG (environmental, social and corporate governance) investment products. The SSE could seek to introduce loyalty actions to frame ESG within a more credible and longer-term governance framework.

The poison pill mechanisms, linked to third party verified sustainability goals (time consuming), could be interpreted. The target could issue additional shares at a discount to pre-identified basic preferred shareholders in the event of an unwanted offer and if the target is up to its sustainable development objectives. The Delaware Supreme Court has recognized poison pills as a valid takeover defense tool. However, many jurisdictions other than the United States have placed restrictions on poison pill strategies.

Corporate finance has traditionally been very slow to differentiate between players with an agile carbon footprint in their cost of equity methodology. The cost of calculating equity, according to the traditional method Financial asset valuation model, is a fundamental part of calculating company value and stock price, but it is completely independent of carbon. This would be a crucial input metric for the food supply chain, generating a third of today’s greenhouse gases. A carbon-sensitive approach to the traditional cost of equity methodology would have resulted in a higher fair value for Danone thanks to its unique AAA CDP Score as a world environmental leader. This would have resulted in a larger multiple than the current price of 2.4x at the book valuation and would have brought its valuation closer to its peers, all other things being equal. The proposed carbon-adjusted CAPM methodology can be found here.

Out of stock has garnered considerable media attention from the GameStop

GME

saga. Short-selling targets of hedge funds like GameStock, AMC Entertainment, Bed, Bath & Beyond

BBBY

found outright protection from the WallStreetBets retail activist forum on the social media platform Reddit. Hedge funds, to their detriment, had to unwind short positions, and some even had to be rescued.

It is rather evident that a relative value strategy (of buying Nestl and Unilever and bypassing Danone) has been rolled out at scale for most of 2020. The challenges of change, society and governance .

During the activist protection period, sustainable finance advisors could work with goals to design sustainable and compliant restructuring strategies. Unfortunately, environmental champions don’t always tie their ESG activities to strong corporate finance frameworks. There is a lot of work to be done for the likes of Now partners.

From a macro perspective, governments, central banks and Financial Stability Board should identify the essential sectors (food, energy, transport and industry) as well as the key players, such as the GSIB (Global Systemically Important Banks) of the financial sector, at the heart of the achievement of the objectives of the Paris Agreement 2015. Each key players should articulate science-based sustainability goals, including greenhouse gas reduction. A change in governance could only be initiated if these parameters are systematically omitted and only by long-term shareholders (2 years).

Overall, this would make any activist shareholder think twice before taking on any market player who takes the lead in carbon-corrective and regenerative impact practices on behalf of the company. After all, we are at a crucial time to intelligently substitute speculative capitalism and networked uncertainty for the benefit of an enduring universe inheritance mentality with deep humility.

