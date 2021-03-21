Family Alleges Hotel Price Rise During Texas Winter Storm





The family are one of many named in a new lawsuit brought by AG Ken Paxton against the hotel.

SAN ANTONIO At 101 years old, Dorothy Maynard has seen her fair share of life. She lives with her grandson, Randy Anderson, and his family. “We just wanted to find shelter for her, keep her safe and keep the kids warm,” Anderson said. During last month’s brutal winter storm that led to massive power outages and killed dozens across Texas, the family lost power and water. They needed to go to a safe place. “Any type of cold could cause pneumonia or any other breathing problem that could take us away from our grandmother,” Anderson said. The family of six has booked two rooms at the La Quinta Hotel on Goliad Road. On day three, Anderson said a manager told them the prices were more than double the price. “She said it went from $ 74 per night to $ 199 per night,” he said. Anderson recorded the conversation with the manager and asked why the price had jumped. “She said it was like the airlines,” Anderson said. She said, ‘I’m like the airlines. I can change the prices whenever I want. “She said, ‘The thing to understand is that there are a lot of people who want to come here and pay $ 199 now.’ ‘ The family said their pastor ended up paying over $ 200 for each room for them. “You don’t treat people or put them in dire straits and you don’t take more away from them because you can,” Anderson said. The family are now part of a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, which is suing the company that operates the San Antonio hotel. He claims that La Quinta staff have engaged in excessive pricing by demanding and / or charging an exorbitant or excessive price for accommodation. In the lawsuit, the attorney general has similar claims from other families. “Money was more important than human life,” he said. Anderson hopes this will be a lesson learned. “I hope this will inspire businesses and other people who feel they can take advantage of someone because of a disaster, or because they are lucky, it will make them think,” a- he declared. Anderson hopes for an apology from the manager. KENS 5 called the company that operates the hotel; a man claiming to be an employee said he disagreed with Paxton that they were price abusing during a crisis. They declined KENS 5’s request for an on-camera interview. Here is Paxton’s statement: This blatant exploitation of Texans who desperately need shelter during historic low temperatures will not be tolerated, Attorney General Paxton said. Businesses looking to profit from this tragic event that left millions of Texans without power or water will be aggressively investigated and prosecuted. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos