The Day – Groups call on Massachusetts governor to delay next phase of reopening

A look at the news of the pandemic in New England on Saturday:

——

MASSACHUSETTS

Twenty-nine organizations are calling on Governor Charlie Baker to delay reopening measures taking effect Monday by at least a month.

Massachusetts is entering the next phase of reopening starting Monday, with large sports facilities licensed to open with 12% capacity. The assembly limits for event venues and in public places will increase to 100 people indoors and 150 people outdoors, the administration said.

“We’re constantly going back and looking at what we’ve done and reflecting on it as we look to the future,” Baker told WBZ. “The idea that this process is not iterative is simply wrong. We are constantly talking to people about it. “

Carlene Pavlos, executive director of the Massachusetts Public Health Association, wrote the letter to Baker from the groups.

“We are concerned about the possibility of a fourth wave of the pandemic just as we are about to see that light we all need at the end of the tunnel,” Pavlos said.

Last week, the CDC urged states to reconsider removing the restrictions, the news station reported.

——

MAINE

The Republican senator from Maine has joined a group of colleagues who want some families of veterans who died from coronavirus to receive survivor benefits.

Senator Susan Collins is working with a group of Democratic and Republican senators from across the country on the legislation. The law would require the US Department of Veterans Affairs to take steps to provide benefits to dependents when a veteran dies from COVID-19.

Specifically, the proposal would require the US Department of Veterans Affairs to “obtain medical opinions for veterans with service-related disabilities who die from COVID-19 to determine whether their service-related disabilities were the primary or contributing causes of deaths, ”Collins’ told the office.

Collins said the proposal would ensure that families of veterans have access to the benefits they have earned.

Maine reported 220 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The seven-day moving average of new daily cases in Maine fell from 165.71 on March 4 to 202 on March 18 in the past two weeks.

——

NEW HAMPSHIRE

Other colleges and universities in New Hampshire are planning to reopen completely in the fall.

The University of New Hampshire joined Keene State College and Plymouth State University last week in announcing plans to fully resume in-person classes, sporting events and other activities in the fall.

“Over the past year, we have learned a lot about using technology to improve education and student achievement, and we expect this next academic year to be even better than ‘normal’ in the world. past, ”UNH President James Dean said in a recent post. to students.

Dean said he did not expect the virus to be eliminated and that certain precautions would likely remain in place.

New Hampshire reported 344 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The seven-day moving average of new daily cases in New Hampshire fell from 218.43 on March 4 to 274.57 on March 18 in the past two weeks.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, there were an average of 303 cases per day from March 14 to 20, a 22% increase from the previous week.

——

VERMONT

Vermont Health Commissioner Dr Mark Levine said the state continues to work to immunize people of color in Vermont.

People of color are more likely to be infected with COVID-19 and more likely to suffer from the severe consequences of the disease than white, non-Hispanic Vermonters, Levine said.

To help narrow this gap, if a family member meets state guidelines for getting vaccinated, that person can get family members to get vaccinated as well.

Another clinic for about 100 people is scheduled for Brattleboro this week. This clinic is full.

The Department of Health continues to organize future clinics for people of color.

Vermont reported 148 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, for a total of more than 17,500 statewide since the start of the pandemic.

Two more deaths from COVID-19 were reported, bringing the total to 219. A total of 21 people were hospitalized, including five in intensive care.

The seven-day moving average of daily new cases in Vermont has not increased over the past two weeks, from 122.29 on March 4 to 110 on March 18.

——

RHODE ISLAND

The VA Providence health system is hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans on Monday.

The clinic, which will be open to all military veterans, will be held in the former Benny’s store in Middletown from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“We are taking this opportunity to provide more vaccination clinics for our veterans in the areas where they live,” said Larry Connell, director of the VA Providence Healthcare System medical center in a statement. “As we’ve seen with other local clinics, bringing the vaccine to veterans makes it easier for them to get the vaccine in a timely manner and close to their homes.”

Veterans who are not registered with the VA Healthcare System will need to bring a copy of their DD214 and photo ID. They will also need to complete a 1010EZ registration form.

The VA Providence Healthcare System continues to immunize veterans at its main campus in Providence from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays.

Additional vaccination events are planned.