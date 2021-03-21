Digital platforms give business schools global reach

Disruption is the goal of many tech start-ups. But, in the education sector, a number of tech companies are starting businesses by helping – rather than competing with – schools and universities.

These online education platforms – such as Coursera, 2U, Udacity, and FutureLearn – originally started with utopian visions of free learning through small-sized tutorials, known as en cours. massive open line (Moocs). Some Moocs have proven to be extremely popular, but the high dropout rates and difficulties in monetizing this learning have convinced the platforms to form partnerships with universities instead, to offer paid courses with them online, and to share the lessons. income.

As a business model, it had gained ground before the coronavirus pandemic hit. However, campus lockdowns and people’s desire for retraining during a time of labor market turmoil has dramatically increased applications over the past 12 months.

Among the attractions of these online education platforms is their ability to serve students around the world, which has encouraged some business schools to go all out with a digital approach.

The Gies College of Business, part of the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, partnered with Silicon Valley-based Coursera in 2016 to provide a fully online MBA program, ending to his MBA course on campus. Its iMBA now has nearly 4,000 students, up from 114 in its first year. Each pays just under $ 22,000 in tuition – far less than the six-figure sums required for top-ranked campus MBA programs, but more than other online MBAs.

Brooke Elliott, Associate Dean at Gies College: ‘[Coursera] want to evolve and so do we



Coursera enables the school to reach countries and candidates it would never have been able to reach through its own marketing efforts, according to Brooke Elliott, associate dean at Gies.

“Our goals have been aligned with Coursera because they want to evolve, just like us – in our case, to fulfill our mission as a public university to provide the widest access to education,” she said. Another benefit, Elliott adds, is that Coursera’s global network of learners and business partners provides information on what Gies should be teaching.

While alliances with online platforms have saved schools money on developing in-house digital educational tools, Elliott says Gies had to make a significant investment in online learning himself. even. This was necessary to create the content – by building four production studios and employing a 39-person “e-learning” team to develop the course material – and to retain all intellectual property for the teaching.

Global audience

The Rival FutureLearn platform has also capitalized on the shift to online learning. Founded in 2012 by the UK Open University, it now has partnerships with over a quarter of the world’s top higher education institutes and business schools.

When she first signed on in 2015, management and business courses were the third most popular course category on the platform. Now they are number one.

“We help our partners reach audiences and markets they maybe can’t on their own,” says Justin Cooke, Head of Content and Partnerships at FutureLearn, noting that the platform’s management and management courses attract. more women than men, unlike most top MBA courses.

“We are a market with 15 million learners from all over the world,” says Cooke. “Even a world-class business school doesn’t reach this audience size.”

But while business schools have quickly embraced the links between platforms, they are also aware that their campus-based teaching models still have a lot of life.

HEC Paris started teaching a fully online MSc in Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Coursera in 2017. Its associate dean of executive education, Anne-Valérie Corboz, says: “The important thing for us is to build partnerships outside our own walls. campus. Nonetheless, while she praises the “flexibility and adaptability” of the online model, she adds, “Online education is not recession proof and it will not replace our offline education.”

Investors wanted

Indeed, despite all the growth in e-learning, the platform model has yet to prove itself. Individual platforms continue to compete with each other to enroll educational institutions and emerge as a “winning brand” in a market that appears ripe for consolidation.

Some believe that the investment will be essential. This month Coursera announced plans to raise up to $ 100 million through an initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange. Founded in 2012 by two computer science professors at Stanford, it now has more than 77 million enrolled learners and 200 partners in higher education and industry.

But not all of its users choose to pursue – and pay for – certification after consuming free course content, leaving Coursera with a mixed story to tell investors. In 2020, sales rose 59% to $ 293.5 million year-on-year, but losses also increased 43% over the same period to around $ 66.8 million – and the company has said it would continue to record losses for the foreseeable future. FutureLearn is also in deficit and has not set a date to become profitable, Cooke says.

None of this is unusual for a growing online business. It is, however, a sign of how much money may be needed for online education – as a business model – to work.