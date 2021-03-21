Oil giant Saudi Aramco sees profits drop to $ 49 billion in 2020





DUBAI Saudi Arabia’s state-backed oil giant Aramco on Sunday said its profits nearly halved in 2020 to $ 49 billion, a sharp drop as the coronavirus pandemic rocked markets world energy. Saudi Arabian Oil Co. released its financial results a year after the pandemic dropped the price of oil to historically low levels as people stopped moving around the world to stem the spread of the virus. In recent weeks, however, the price has risen slightly as restrictions on movement have eased, trade increases, and more people are getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Still, analysts warn that a peak in demand could still be a long way off. Despite the sharp decline in oil revenues, Aramco said it will keep its promise to pay quarterly dividends of $ 18.75 billion $ 75 billion annually due to the company’s commitments to its shareholders in the run-up to its initial public offering. Almost all of the dividend money goes to the Saudi government, which owns over 98% of the company. A d Public figures, mandatory since the predominantly state-owned company listed a slice of its stock on the Riyad Tadawul Stock Exchange in 2019, offer valuable insight into the health of the region’s largest economy. Despite Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salmans’ efforts to diversify the oil economy, the kingdom remains heavily dependent on oil exports to fuel government spending. Saudi Aramco’s profit of $ 49 billion in 2020 is down from $ 88.2 in 2019 to $ 111.1 billion in 2018. Yet Aramco remains one of the most valuable companies in the world. The company produced the equivalent of 9.2 million barrels per day of crude oil during the year, according to its annual results. Capital spending fell in 2020 to $ 27 billion, from $ 32.8 billion the year before. Aramco plans to spend $ 35 billion this year, significantly less than previous estimates of $ 40 billion to $ 45 billion. A d In recent months, oil prices have made a significant comeback starting in April 2020, when the price of international benchmark Brent crude fell below $ 20 a barrel. For the first time in a year, the price of Brent exceeded $ 60 a barrel last month and was trading above $ 64 a barrel on Sunday. The price hike came as Saudi Arabia appears determined to cut production and support crude markets even as demand increases, with countries lifting lockdowns and ramping up vaccination campaigns. Earlier this month, the kingdom announced it would extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day at least until April. Most of the OPEC and allied oil cartels also left their production cuts in place, unlike March last year, when a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia prompted the two. oil giants to trigger an attack of crude in the market as demand dwindled. Saudi officials have called for caution, saying the global economic recovery could still be jeopardized by new restrictions on coronaviruses and rapidly spreading virus variants. A d Prior to December 2019, when Aramco floated 1.5% of its shares on the stock exchange, the company was directly owned by the Al Saud ruling family and did not need to report its results. Initially, Aramco listed 32 riyals ($ 8.53) per share, making it the world’s most valuable listed company, with a market valuation of $ 1.7 trillion. Since then, however, Aramco has lost its crown to Apple as its value declined. On Sunday, he traded around 35 riyals ($ 9.30) per share.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos