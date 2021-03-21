Business
ASX Markets – Journey to Conquer Millions of Investors
Lets check out the details about ASX Markets below:
About ASX Markets
ASX Markets is the trade name of Asia Exchange Markets Ltd. This exchange was established in 2010 and is supervised and regulated by the St. Financial Authority. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG). The company’s head office is located on the 1st Floor, First St Vincent Bank Ltd Building, James Street, Kingstown St Vincent and the Grenadines.
After 10 years of operation, ASX Markets now has the licensing system of reputable legal agencies such as: FCA (UK), CBN (Czech), Autorite des marchés financiers (France)
Currently, ASX Markets is active with over 5,000 employees in branches around the world. Support staff are periodically evaluated and tested to ensure customers are served according to a standard and consistent procedure.
ASX Markets profession
ASX Markets operates on a clear and very pure goal of helping traders have the best trading experience in the most transparent and secure environment. At the same time, ASX Markets wants to create a trading platform that can connect people to the world’s major financial markets and provide them with potential markets.
Benefits of ASX Markets
When you open an account on ASX Markets, you will receive a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit and a 50% bonus on your next deposit. This trading platform offers clients the best trading conditions, in accordance with the mission identified from the start of the market:
- Leverage up to 1: 400
- There is no minimum account size
- Start with a spread fee from 0 pips
- Super fast order fulfillment
- No fees or surcharges
ASX market success
After 10 years in the financial market, ASX Markets has focused on improving the quality of service, in particular on improving the customer experience. They have worked tirelessly to develop and perfect a professional customer service system where everyone can feel comfortable dealing in a completely transparent environment.
ASX Markets’ efforts are rewarded with a series of prestigious awards from international financial institutions: BEST EXECUTION by GLOBAL FINANCE GROUP; BETTER CUSTOMER SUPPORT by FX MARKETS; BEST BROKER IS ASIA by GLOBAL FINANCE GROUP.
Above is the development path and achievements of the ASX Markets international stock exchange. Look forward to meeting what this broker will do in the future!
