Today’s Mortgage and Refinance Rates: March 21, 2021

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Learn more.

Since last Sunday, mortgage and refinancing rates have risen, with ARM 10/1 mortgage rates rising 61 basis points. That said, rates remain at historically low levels.

You may want to go with a fixed rate mortgage instead of an adjustable rate mortgage if you are looking to get a mortgage or refinance. Recently, fixed rate mortgages are a better deal than adjustable rate mortgages because ARM rates start to rise and your rate may go up down the line.

Money.com Pricing

Since last Sunday, mortgage rates have skyrocketed, with ARM 7/1 and 10/1 rates increasing by at least 40 basis points. You can always lock in a fixed mortgage rate below 4%.

We post the nationwide average rates for conventional mortgages, which may be what you think of as “standard mortgages”. Mortgages guaranteed by the government through the FHA, VA, or USDA may give you an enhanced rate as long as you qualify.

Money.com Pricing

The refinancing rates for all mortgages have increased since last week. Rates also rose from this point last month.

Overall, refinancing rates remain exceptionally low. Low rates usually indicate an economy in distress. As the United States continues to grapple with the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, rates will likely remain low.

Since last Sunday, fixed and adjustable mortgage rates have increased across the board. Still, they’re at historically low levels, and you may want to consider locking in a low mortgage rate today.

However, you don’t necessarily have to rush. Prices are likely to remain reasonably low for months, if not years. You probably have time to improve your financial situation and set a better rate. Consider the following steps:

Boost Your Credit Score by making timely payments or paying off debt. You can request a copy of your credit report to look for errors that could be affecting your score.

by making timely payments or paying off debt. You can request a copy of your credit report to look for errors that could be affecting your score. Save more for a down payment . The minimum down payment you’ll need depends on the type of mortgage you’re looking for. But if you can put more than the minimum, you will probably get a better rate.

The minimum down payment you’ll need depends on the type of mortgage you’re looking for. But if you can put more than the minimum, you will probably get a better rate. Lower your debt ratio. Your DTI ratio is the amount you pay for debt each month divided by your gross monthly income. Many lenders want to see a DTI ratio of 36% or less. To improve your ratio, pay off your debts or look for opportunities to increase your income.

Your DTI ratio is the amount you pay for debt each month divided by your gross monthly income. Many lenders want to see a DTI ratio of 36% or less. To improve your ratio, pay off your debts or look for opportunities to increase your income. Choose a government guaranteed mortgage. You might think of a USDA loan (intended for low to moderate income borrowers buying in a rural area), a VA loan (designed for military and veterans), or an FHA loan (not intended for a group). in particular). Government guaranteed mortgages often have better interest rates than conventional mortgages. As an added bonus, down payments are not required for USDA or VA loans.

If you are financially prepared, you can get a great rate, but you don’t have to hurry.

If you get a 15-year fixed mortgage, it will take you a decade and a half to pay off your loan, and your interest rate will be stuck all the time.

A 15-year fixed mortgage will cost less overall than a 30-year term. You’ll get a lower interest rate and pay off the mortgage in half the time, saving you years of interest payments.

On the other hand, your monthly payments will be higher with a 15-year term than with a 30-year term, because you will repay the same loan capital in half the time.

With a 30-year fixed mortgage, you’ll pay off your mortgage over 30 years and pay the same interest rate for the life of the loan. A 30 year term has a higher interest rate than a shorter term.

You will have more interest with a 30-year fixed mortgage than with a 15-year fixed mortgage because you pay a higher interest rate for an extended period.

On the other hand, you will pay less per month with a 30-year term than with a 15-year fixed term, because you are dividing your payments over several years.

A fixed rate mortgage secures your rate for the life of your loan. But with an adjustable rate mortgage, you will pay a constant rate for a predetermined period of time, and then that rate will change periodically. An ARM 10/1 locks in your rate for a decade. Then your rate will fluctuate every year.

ARM rates are now at all-time low, but you may still want to go with a fixed rate mortgage. You can escape the hassle of a rate hike down the line with an ARM and get a low rate for 15 or 30 years.

If you are thinking about getting an ARM, talk to your lender about your rates if you are choosing a fixed rate mortgage over an adjustable rate mortgage.

While you can now lock in a low rate, you need to be financially ready before you can.

Mortgage and refinancing rates by state

Check the latest rates in your state at the links below.

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

new York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

Caroline from the south

South Dakota

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

Washington DC

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Ryan Wangman is a Review Officer at Personal Finance Insider, which reports on mortgages, refinancing, bank accounts, and bank reviews. As part of his past personal finance writing experience, he has written on credit scores, financial literacy, and homeownership.

Laura Grace Tarpley is associate editor of banking and mortgage services at Personal Finance Insider, which covers mortgages, refinancing, bank accounts and bank reviews. She is also a certified personal finance educator (CEPF). In her four years of covering personal finance, she has written extensively on how to save, invest, and find loans.