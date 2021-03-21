Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By





Money control










Household savings have plunged as the pandemic resulted in the loss of jobs for tens of millions of people and almost all forced to undergo sharp pay cuts, forcing them to borrow more or dip into their savings to cope. at their expense.

Household debt climbs to 37.1% of GDP, savings plunge 10.4% in Q2: RBI report


Coronavirus LIVE

Coronavirus news highlights: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray calls lockdown an option as state tightens limits


Last namePriceChange% Chg
No details on the bonds available.

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

With a further increase in coronavirus cases in India, do you think the impact on the market will be significant?

53 COMMENTS

Thank you for voting