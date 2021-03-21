ASX blames human error for Airtasker roster





It’s just an unfortunate circumstance, he said. This is a unique case as far as I am concerned and we will make sure to review the processes and do our best to ensure that it does not happen again. Mr Cunningham added that the delay did not raise questions about the integrity of the ASX. Loading Our aim is actually to ensure that the integrity of the market is respected, which means that the stock can be traded in a fair, orderly and transparent manner so that the market has full access to information, he said. . The risk we were running was due to this omission, we could not have a scholarship [on Monday] and have that confidence. Investors are unlikely to be affected by the 24-hour delay, however, Morningstar analyst Gareth James said the episode, while minor, raises broader issues.

ASX has been criticized for issues of market failures and I think there is a bigger question whether there is a lack of innovation in the company as they have an effective monopoly, but from obviously ASX strongly refutes this, he said. According to James, the error is also a blow to the popular ASX All Tech Index, led by Afterpay, Xero and WiseTech, as it markets itself as a leading exchange for tech companies. Here they have an emerging tech company, that’s the problem, it’s not just a small mining company that they have hundreds of, Mr. James said. It looks like another feather in their cap, so you’d think they’d dot all east and go through all ts. You’d think the ASX would roll out the red carpet for any tech list and here they have one and that’s a trick. However, Mr Fung said he does not regret his decision to list Airtasker on ASX rather than NASDAQ or some other international exchange. We really want to support the Australian ecosystem, so for me it’s more about how to support ASX and help them get their systems in order so that we can have a high integrity and high stock exchange. credibility in Australia, he said.

