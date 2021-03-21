COVID-19 hospitalizations drop again in Orange County – NBC Los Angeles





Orange County reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 and 45 more deaths on Sunday. County hospitalizations for COVID-19 – a key indicator that measure officials are considering in this phase of the pandemic – fell from 197 on Saturday to 187, with the number of COVID patients in intensive care remaining at 43, reported the Orange County Health Care Agency. . Sunday’s figures brought the county totals to 249,539 cases and 4,607 deaths since the start of the pandemic. The positivity rate for Sunday’s test was 2.2% and 3.5% in the so-called health equity category which measures underprivileged neighborhoods hardest hit by the pandemic. The county had 33.3% of its intensive care beds and 72% of its ventilators. At the start of the pandemic halt, the owners of Suavecito, an ointment company based in Orange County, felt their dream of continuing their business was over. Vikki Vargas reports on March 17, 2021. The OCHCA also reported 8,003 COVID-19 tests on Sunday, bringing the cumulative total to 3,249,404. There have been 240,949 documented recoveries. The case rate was 4 per 100,000 population. But that doesn’t automatically propel the county into the orange level of the state’s economic reopening system. This won’t happen until April 7 at the earliest if current trends continue. Orange County CEO Frank Kim said the county could reach orange level sooner if the state allowed it, as he did when officials lowered the county’s graduation to red level. . Supervisor Lisa Bartlett said it could depend on whether the state meets its target of 4 million inoculations in underprivileged communities by early April. The county is performing 312.9 tests per 100,000 on an average seven days with a seven day lag. The county’s test average reflects the state average, Kim said. Orange County officials say that in San Juan Capistrano it took a village for people to register and walk through the gate. Vikki Vargas reports on March 16, 2021. The latest weekly state update, released Tuesday, showed the county’s test positivity rate improved to 2.2%, from 3.2% from the previous Tuesday, and the rate of adjusted case per 100,000 people over an average of seven days with a lag of seven days. improved from 6 to 4. This puts the county only a tenth of a point away from reaching the orange level threshold for the case rate. If the trend continues, the county could move to orange level by April 7, three days after Easter. County supervisors will consider on Tuesday whether to approve a memorandum of understanding with the state or Blue Shield on vaccine distribution. Kim said the county was inclined to go with Blue Shield because it will be easier to transition its Othena app to the insurance company’s data collection system.







