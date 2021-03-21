Whiskey Sour? Manufacturers face hangover from trade dispute





American whiskey has become collateral damage in Trump-era tariff disputes with Europe, and the distillers’ trade could become even more painful unless their entanglement in the transatlantic trade struggle is resolved soon. The EU imposed tariffs on American whiskey and other American products in mid-2018 in response to Trump’s decision to cut tariffs on European steel and aluminum. Since then, US whiskey exports to the EU have fallen by 37%, costing whiskey distillers hundreds of millions in revenue between 2018 and 2020, the US Distilled Spirits Council said. US whiskey exports to the UK, the industry’s fourth largest market, have fallen 53% since 2018, he said. Tariffs are a tax that whiskey producers can either absorb by reducing their profits or pass on to customers through higher prices – and risk losing market share in highly competitive markets. GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE ROAD BY CLICKING HERE “We’re literally frozen,” said Amir Peay, owner of the James E. Pepper Distillery, based in Lexington, Ky. The Wall Street Journal. “Why drag us into this conflict?” He asked. Bourbon, Tennessee whiskey, and rye whiskey have been left out of recent breakthroughs to begin rebuilding US trade relations with the European Union and the UK in the wake of Trump’s presidency. Tariffs have been suspended on some spirits, but the 25% tariff applied to American whiskey by the EU and the UK remains in place. And the EU tariff rate is expected to double to 50% in June in the main export market for US whiskey makers. Leading Spirits Advocate is pleading with US Leading Trade Ambassador Katherine Tai not to leave whiskey producers behind. The Council urged her to press for an immediate suspension of European tariffs and to obtain agreements to remove them. “The rapid removal of these tariffs will help support American workers and consumers as the economy and the hospitality industry continue to recover from the pandemic,” the council said in a recent statement after Tai was confirmed by the Senate. US COFFEE MASTERS WEIGH PRICE INCREASES, QUOTE SHIPPING INFLATION The tariffs have also hurt the giants of the spirits industry. “We estimate that our company … has borne approximately 15% of the entire tariff bill imposed on the United States in response to the steel and aluminum tariffs,” said Lawson Whiting, president and chief executive officer. management of Brown-Forman Corp., based in Louisville, Ky., recently said. “They have become a big problem for us and it is imperative that we resolve them as quickly as possible.” Brown-Forman’s flagship product is Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, a global brand. The suspended tariffs mean that some European spirits producers can ship their products to the United States duty-free, while American whiskey makers are still subject to tariffs, Whiting said. “We just want a level playing field for American whiskey,” he said. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT FOX BUSINESS Peay has spent years and a lot of money cultivating European markets, especially Germany, France and the UK. He planned to double his European activity before trade disputes arose. “Twenty-five percent wiped us out,” he said of the threat to double the tariff. “Fifty percent will literally take us out of the European market.” The Associated Press contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos