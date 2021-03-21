Can Utah continue to immunize large numbers of people every day?

SALT LAKE CITY The Utah Department of Health reported 375 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Sunday, in line with the slow downward trend in transmission in the state.

Health officials said those numbers must continue to drop in a race to defeat variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus as they find their way into communities across the country. And other Utahns need to be vaccinated against this highly contagious disease.

The total number of positive cases that have been detected in Utah since the start of the pandemic is 381,629. There have been over 29.8 million cases of COVID-19 and 541,000 deaths from COVID-19 across the country in the same time frame, according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Utah had 2,062 deaths from COVID-19, including two new deaths reported Sunday. These deaths include a Weber County man aged 65 to 84 who was not hospitalized at the time of his death; and a Washington County man over 85 who resided in a long-term care facility.

There are 157 COVID-19 patients currently being treated in Utah hospitals, three fewer than reported on Saturday and 34 fewer patients than two weeks ago.

Sunday’s report says 1,152,282 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state, an increase of 15,236 from Saturday’s report. The health department says in its report that 763,284 people in Utah have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 418,943 have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local health departments have been the primary provider of COVID-19 vaccines in Utah, with hospital systems, pharmacies and other private healthcare partnerships helping to deliver the vaccines as quickly as possible.

About 52.6% of adults in Utah are currently eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a Sunday Associated Press report. That number will increase to include all Utahns aged 16 and over by the middle of the week, which the AP report said could slow the pace of vaccination.

When other states examined in the report opened up eligibility beyond healthcare workers in January, the PA says that’s where the real problems started.

Several states have found it difficult to maintain control of vaccine supply and demand as more and more people seek it out. States with limited eligibility vaccinated a higher rate of their population, the news agency study concludes.

Utah sits in the middle of the pack of states, according to the AP, currently keeping a grip on vaccine availability and the number of people eligible to get it, but that could change in the coming week when eligibility will be open.

What happens next will depend on how well states can improve their vaccine delivery systems and whether Americans remain keen to be vaccinated, even as the threat abates with more people protected and the number of cases down, reports the AP.

The state has tested 2,331,716 people for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus that was first detected in China in late 2019.

The seven-day rolling average number of positive tests is 466 per day, up from 469 on Saturday and 507 per day reported last Sunday.

A total of 15,236 tests were administered on Saturday for 4,534 people. This places the seven-day moving average of the percentage of test positivity at 4.1% when all tests are included and at 8% when multiple tests performed by an individual in the past 90 days are excluded, slowly progressing into the correct one. direction, according to state public health officials. .

State epidemiologist Dr Angela Dunn said a lower percentage of tests resulting in a positive diagnosis indicates the level of control over the spread of the disease, but also tracks testing efforts across the country. Utah. She said the goal was to achieve a test positivity rate of 3% to 5%, which would indicate the virus is under control in the state.