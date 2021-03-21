Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse, dies at 65





Kent Taylor, founder and chief executive of the Texas Roadhouse restaurant chain, committed suicide on Thursday after suffering from post-Covid-19 symptoms, the company and his family said in a statement. He was 65 years old. After a battle with post-Covid symptoms, including severe tinnitus, Kent Taylor committed suicide this week, the statement said. Mr Taylor has fought off the disease, but the suffering which has intensified dramatically in recent days has become unbearable, the statement said. He added that Mr Taylor had recently pledged to fund a clinical study to help members of the military who also suffer from tinnitus, which causes wheezing and other noises in the ears. His body was found in a field on his property near Louisville, Ky., Kentucky State Police said. Louisville Mail Journal. Oldham County State Police and Coroner did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

According to a biography provided by the company. Eventually, he raised $ 300,000 from three doctors in Elizabethtown, Ky., And sketched the design of the first Texas Roadhouse on a cocktail napkin for investors. The first Texas Roadhouse opened in Clarksville, Indiana, in 1993. Three of the chain’s first five restaurants failed, but it went on to open 611 locations in 49 states and 28 international locations in 10 countries. Until his death, Mr. Taylor had been active in the day-to-day operations of Texas Roadhouses, the company said. He oversaw menu decisions, selected murals for restaurants, and personally picked songs for jukeboxes. Wayne Kent Taylor was born September 27, 1955 in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, where his father, Powell Taylor, was a lieutenant in the military. He grew up in Louisville, where his father worked for General Electric and his mother, Marilyn (Bergmann) Taylor, was a buyer for a local boutique.

Mr. Taylor is a graduate of the University of North Carolina, where he received a scholarship. In addition to his parents, Mr. Taylor is survived by his children, Michelle, Brittney and Max; and five grandchildren. He got married twice; both marriages ended in divorce. Greg Moore, senior director of the company’s board of directors, said in a statement that Mr. Taylor had waived his compensation during the coronavirus pandemic to support the company’s frontline workers. Jerry Morgan, the president of the company, will succeed Mr. Taylor as chief executive officer. Texas Roadhouse will announce its next president at a later date, Mr. Doster said. Sen. Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky and minority leader, said in a statement that Mr. Taylor does not fit the mold of a high-profile CEO. Kent built a billion dollar business with creativity, courage and a lot of daring risk, McConnell said. As Texas Roadhouse expanded across the globe, Kent kept his heart and headquarters in Louisville. If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK). You can find a list of additional resources at SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources.

