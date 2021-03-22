SF and Santa Clara counties set to move to COVID-19 reopening level Orange – NBC Bay Area





San Francisco and Santa Clara counties will soon be the next California counties to upgrade to Orange Reopening, further easing restrictions for more businesses. The orange level changes are expected to take effect on Wednesday. “San Francisco’s health indicators continue to improve with COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations steadily declining,” the COVID Command Center in San Francisco said in a statement. Officials at the COVID command center have warned residents that while the decline in coronavirus cases is encouraging, the variants remain of concern. “San Francisco continues to take health precautions when it reopens. We are aligning as much as possible with state guidelines, but will add specific safeguards to minimize the risk of the virus spreading. possible as a safer environment than indoors, ”officials said in a statement. Meanwhile, a Santa Clara County spokesperson told NBC Bay Area on Sunday that their county posted orange-level numbers last week and that if the numbers stayed in that range until Tuesday, the county would move on. then at orange level Wednesday. In the orange level, offices can reopen for in-person working hours of up to 25% capacity and maintaining 25% capacity in conference and meeting rooms. Other new rules include museums, zoos and aquariums opening up to 50% of their capacity indoors, cinemas can reopen at less than 50% capacity or 200 people, and shopping malls can expand up to 50% of their capacity. When the move takes place, San Francisco and Santa Clara will join San Mateo as the second and third Bay Area counties to upgrade to Orange. All other Bay Area counties are currently in the red level.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos